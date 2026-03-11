Racing Signs Mitchell to Complete Roster Ahead of Opener

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has signed midfielder Natalie Mitchell to her first professional contract, rounding out the club's roster ahead of Saturday's season opener. The deal is for the 2026 season.

Mitchell comes from Virginia Tech. Over four seasons, Mitchell started every game of her collegiate career (78) for the Hokies. She scored 24 collegiate goals and registered 19 assists.

Mitchell joined Racing this preseason as a non-roster invitee.

"I am so excited to be joining Racing Louisville, the environment is everything I could've hoped for," Mitchell said. "The group is competitive and demanding but incredibly supportive and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to grow as a player with this team!"

Mitchell earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2023 and the United Soccer Coaches named her Fourth Team All-Atlantic Region in 2025 and 2024. She was the Hokies leading scorer in 2023 and 2025, led the team in assists in 2022 and 2024, and led in total goal contributions in each of her four seasons.

She ranks in the top 10 all-time in Virginia Tech history in: starts, points, goals, assists, game-winning goals and shots.

"Natalie has come into our environment and fit in culturally in a seamless way," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She works incredibly hard, always has a smile on her face, and arrived with a very open mind to learning our style of play and the group's values. She has truly earned this contract and opportunity, and we're excited to be part of her development and journey."

From Temecula, Calif., Mitchell spent her youth career with the Arsenal Club and San Diego Surf ECNL. She was named an ECNL Player to Watch and was invited to the ENL Conference Selection Program during her club career.

She played for Temecula Valley High School at the prep level, where she holds the school record for most goals in a single season (35). Led by Mitchell, Temecula Valley won a state championship in 2022. She earned numerous prep awards, including CIF Southern Selection D1 Player of the Year, Enterprise Inland Empire Player of the Year, Citrus Belt Area and TVHS Female Athlete of the Year. She also earned First team All-League honors in 2020 and 2021.

Mitchell becomes the sixth Racing Louisville rookie in 2026 and 10th newcomer to the roster.

"We've had great success with preseason invitees in the past, and we're excited about what Natalie brings to our team," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She's earned this contract with her hard work this preseason, and we couldn't be happier to continue to welcome her to the roster."

The rookie joins a Racing team led coming off a playoff appearance in 2025. Yanez, the 2025 NWSL Coach of the Year, brings in a roster led by key returners Emma Sears, Taylor Flint and Jordyn Bloomer, among other impact players from last season's team.

Racing kicks off at the North Carolina Courage on Saturday at 7 p.m. The club's home opener is the next week, Friday, March 20, versus the Washington Spirit - a playoff rematch.

For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/opener.

Racing Louisville FC 2026 Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jordyn Bloomer, Maddie Prohaska, Olivia Sekany (SEI)

Defenders (9): Macy Blackburn, Avery Ciorbu, Ellie Jean, Mirann Gacioch, Quincy McMahon, Makenna Morris, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright

Midfielders (6): Savannah DeMelo, Natalie Mitchell, Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Macey Hodge, Marisa DiGrande

Forwards (8): Kayla Fischer, Ella Hase, Rachel Hill, Maja Lardner, Audrey McKeen (U18), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Taylor White

SEI = season-ending injury list

U18 = under-18 player







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.