Houston Dash Announce Regular Season Roster
Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced their roster for the start of the 2026 regular season. The team enters with 25 players eligible for selection on Saturday as the Dash open the regular season against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
The roster features eight new players and five of the new additions are first-year players including, the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kate Faasse, Houston native Leah Klenke, Duke University forward Kat Rader and University of North Carolina midfielder Linda Ullmark. The club announced on March 11 that defender Cate Hardin would join the team through the 2026 season.
A full list of Houston's current roster is available below, listed by position and in alphabetical order
2026 HOUSTON DASH PRESEASON ROSTER (25):
GOALKEEPERS (3): Hillary Beall, Jane Campbell, Caroline DeLisle
DEFENDERS (8): Malia Berkely, Lisa Boattin (INTL), Allysha Chapman, Cate Hardin, Leah Klenke, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Christen Westphal
MIDFIELDERS (7): Danny Colaprico, Maggie Graham, Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt (SEI), Delanie Sheehan, Linda Ullmark, Kiki Van Zanten
FORWARDS (7): Messiah Bright, Evelina Duljan (INTL), Kate Faasse, Clarissa Larisey (INTL), Kat Rader, Makenzy Robbe, Yazmeen Ryan
Key:
INTL = International Roster Spot
ML = Maternity Leave
SEI = Season Ending Injury List
