Washington Spirit Announces 2026 Start-Of-Season Roster

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has released its 23-player roster ahead of Friday night's regular season kickoff, the club announced today. The current roster features four goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and eight forwards. Of the 28 players on the Spirit roster, only 23 are active (not on the season-ending injury list or away on loan).

Andi Sullivan has been activated from the season ending injury list, while Aubrey Kingsbury has been placed on the SEI list as she begins maternity leave from the active roster. Kingsbury announced her pregnancy on February 25 as she and her husband Matt await the arrival of their first child. The star goalkeeper will continue to train with the team in a limited capacity during her maternity leave.

2026 Washington Spirit Start-of-Season Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Kaylie Collins, Aubrey Kingsbury (ML), Sandy MacIver (INTL), Sara Wojdelko (LOAN)

Defenders (9): Gabby Carle, Lucia Di Guglielmo (INTL), Madison Haugen (STR), Casey Krueger (ML), Paige Metayer, Esme Morgan, Tara Rudd, Élisabeth Tsé (INTL), Kate Wiesner

Midfielders (7) Rebeca Bernal, Deborah Abiodun (INTL), Hal Hershfelt, Leicy Santos, Molly Skurcenski (STR), Heather Stainbrook (LOAN), Andi Sullivan

Forwards (8): Tamara Bolt (INTL), Sofia Cantore (INTL), Emma Gaines-Ramos, Ashley Hatch (ML), Rosemonde Kouassi, Claudia Martínez (INTL), Gift Monday (INTL), Trinity Rodman

Key: INTL (international), ML (maternity leave), SEI (season-ending injury), STR (short term replacement), LOAN (away on loan)

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home this Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







