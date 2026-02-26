Washington Spirit Unveils New 'Spirit in Bloom' Kit Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Today, the Washington Spirit unveiled its new 'Spirit in Bloom' kit, embracing DC's iconic spring cherry blossom bloom. This year's newest kit will join the Spirit's yellow 'Shockwave' kit as the club's two uniform options as it begins its fight for another NWSL Championship in 2026.

The new kit's designation as 'Spirit in Bloom' represents the club's perpetual growth and identity as a standard-bearer in women's professional sports. The new vibrant design pairs a bright blossom pink with Spirit Green, delivering on years of fan demand for a cherry blossom-themed kit while grounding the look in the District's identity. The cherry blossom branches across the front of the kit are emblematic of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers that help to give the District its noteworthy shape.

Among the most notable aspects of the 'Spirit in Bloom' kit is its origin. The initial design concept for the kit came from longtime Spirit staff member Ben Berczek, who served as the team Equipment Manager for five seasons from 2018 through 2022 before being promoted to Director of Operations ahead of the 2023 season. As the "kit man", Berczek was very familiar with player and fan desire for a cherry blossom uniform when he started his process.

"While brainstorming ways to create a cherry blossom uniform unique to the Spirit, the way sakura branches break away from one another reminded me of how the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers split to form the shape of DC around Audi Field," said Berczek. "The main cherry blossom branch you see on the front of the 'Spirit in Bloom' kit mimics the path the Anacostia River takes north through DC. It has been an honor to work with Nike since presenting the initial concept and see it bloom into our new primary kit. I'm very excited to see the finished product on the pitch and give players and fans alike a cherry blossom kit that they have been requesting for years."

The two-tone green base color of the kit showcases the sakura tree's summer and fall foliage and allows for the pink cherry blossoms to pop throughout the jersey. The cherry blossom pattern is replaced by a solid Spirit Green panel on the back of the kit to ensure player names and numbers are properly highlighted and legible. The back panel also blends in with the jersey's Spirit Green side striping.

"Cherry blossoms are woven into the identity of this city, and our 'Spirit in Bloom' kit is our way of celebrating that connection. This isn't just a jersey. It's a statement about who we are and where we belong in DC," said Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "I can't wait to see our fans wearing it at Audi and proudly across the city for years to come. A huge thank you goes out to our fantastic partners that are a part of this milestone kit."

CVS Health is back as the Spirit's front-of-kit partner for the fifth consecutive season as part of the company's record-setting multi-year agreement with the club, one that last week turned into a landmark deal with the league. Adorned in pink to match the highlight of the kit, the CVS Health logo fits right in with the new iconic outfit. In its third year with the club, Mars is highlighting its petcare division, with IAMS as the lead brand in its place on the right sleeve. Events DC returns as the upper back partner after joining the Spirit kit last summer while the American Beverage Association becomes the club's newest kit partner with its logo emblazoned on the lower back.

Starting today, fans can buy their very own authentic, replica and goalkeeper kits at the Spirit Shop. Fans can purchase authentic versions of all new kits at the NWSL Shop. Replica kits will feature an embroidered crest and will be available in an inclusive size range: XS to 2XL for women's cuts and S to 3XL for men's cuts.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







