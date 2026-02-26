Racing Unveils New 'Disco Kit' Reflective of Louisville History
Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has revealed its third kit for the 2026 season, dubbed the "Disco Kit."
The kit's design imitates the visual pattern created by a disco ball, reflective of a unique piece of Louisville history.
Louisville-based Omega Mirror Products is the leading manufacturer of disco balls worldwide. In the 1970s, at the height of the disco craze, Omega manufactured around 90% of the world's disco balls at its facility on Baxter Avenue.
The design features a black field, with electric purple, fuchsia and glowing green fragments - the more vibrant hues of the team's traditional lavender and mint - arranged in a pattern reminiscent of a disco ball's glow. The Racing crest is featured in white, with white trim on the sleeves and neckline. The uniform includes black shorts and socks, with white numerals and trim.
The kit also pays homage to Louisville's disco history with an outer pride badge on the hip, which reads, "Made in Looavul" - utilizing a phonetic spelling representative of how many native Louisvillians pronounce the name of their city.
The "Disco Kit" is Racing Louisville's first third kit. It joins the primary "Winner's Circle Kit" and the secondary "Roots Kit" in the Racing wardrobe. GE Appliances returns as the main front jersey partner on all three kits, with the company's GE Profile brand appearing on the "Disco Kit." PNC and Toyota also return as sponsors.
To debut the new look, Racing players Taylor Flint, Ellie Jean, Katie O'Kane, Sarah Weber and Arin Wright modeled the jerseys at Champ's Rollerdrome, leaning into the disco-era inspiration and feel.
All NWSL authentic kits will feature Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology this season, engineered to deliver enhanced breathability, flexibility, and moisture management. The kit is part of a wider effort from the NWSL to include local narratives and regional identity, as well as vibrant new color palettes, in this year's crop of new league jerseys.
The kits are on sale to the public now at LouSoccerStore.com. Fans can purchase the kits in person at the Lynn Family Stadium Team Store, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Racing Unveils New 'Disco Kit' Reflective of Louisville History - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
