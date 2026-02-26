Seattle Reign FC Introduces "The Surge Kit"

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today introduced its 2026 third jersey, "The Surge Kit," a bold design that embodies legacy in motion and signals the club's continued evolution. Grounded in history and driven by momentum, "The Surge Kit" reflects the foundation built across generations and marks the club's return to a third kit for the first time since 2015 as the next chapter rises to meet its moment. "The Surge Kit" is now available online at ReignFCshop.com.

"The Surge Kit is built on our club legacy, identity and confidence," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "It's a legacy built on ambition and a foundation of leadership on a global stage. Its colors reference one of our most beloved historic kits, rooting us in that history but harnessing the energy and spirit of our club today and the momentum propelling us into our next era."

"The Surge Kit" blends legacy and acceleration in one cohesive statement, anchored by a purposeful and symbolic color story. Deep Concord Blue forms the foundation of the design, illustrating the history, identity and permanence that have defined Reign FC from the beginning. It honors the queens who established the standard and the deep roots that hold this club firmly in place.

Royal Pulse introduces dynamic contrast, signaling the rising energy of what's next, from new talent accelerating to ambition expanding and a team stepping confidently into its future. Volt accents ignite the precise point where past and future converge, capturing the surge of energy created when foundational belief and inspiring opportunity collide. The electric detailing energizes the kit while nodding to the volt tones featured in past Reign FC kit designs.

Fluid-inspired graphic elements move across the body of the jersey, evoking the force and flow of water: steady and calculated, yet powerful and explosive. The Pacific Northwest has always shaped the identity of Reign FC, and "The Surge Kit" channels that elemental energy into a kinetic design that feels alive in motion. The unveiling of the third kit signals a new season built on intent. From the depth of its heritage to the velocity of its rise, Reign FC enters the 2026 campaign with renewed purpose and resilience.

Produced in collaboration with Nike, "The Surge Kit" is engineered for elite performance using lightweight, breathable materials designed for high-intensity competition. The 2026 authentic jersey features Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology to enhance breathability, flexibility and moisture management.

The NWSL is just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2026 regular season, with Reign FC's campaign beginning on Sunday, March 15 against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+). Reign FC Memberships for the 2026 season remain on sale, with additional ticket packages currently available and single match tickets going on sale soon. Fans can visit ReignFC.com/Tickets to secure their seats.







