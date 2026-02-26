Gotham FC Unveils "Lady Liberty" Third Kit

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC unveiled its inaugural third kit on Thursday in conjunction with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Nike: "Lady Liberty," a bold, colorful third jersey, pays homage to the iconic Statue of Liberty and incorporates the blue and orange of the New York City flag.

The club's first-ever third kit will join the club's match uniform rotation with the hallmark primary black sash kit and in the sky blue secondary jersey for the 2026 season.

"Lady Liberty is more than a kit - it's a statement about who we are and where we come from," said Laura Petro, Gotham FC vice president of brand and fan experience. "It reflects the bold, iconic spirit of the market we represent and the bold path we're forging as a club. This jersey connects our legacy to our championship future, and we're proud to wear it on the pitch and across our community."

Designed to stand out on the pitch and in the streets, the Lady Liberty kit features the iconic symbol of New York and the United States across the jersey, alongside a fresh gold star above the crest, representing Gotham FC's status as the reigning NWSL champions. The gold star marks the club's second championship in three years, symbolizing sustained excellence and a continued era of success for Gotham.

The club's inaugural third kit draws directly from the blue and orange of the New York City flag, which is blue, orange and white with the city crest in the middle. The return of orange in the kit colors will feel familiar to longtime supporters, serving as a nod to the club's Sky Blue FC roots while honoring the city and community that define Gotham FC today.

As part of the third kit launch, Gotham FC partnered with style partner ALIGNE to spotlight the intersection of sport and fashion, reinforcing Gotham FC's connection to both the game and the culture that surrounds it. Known for its trend-forward designs and sleek, tailored silhouettes, the East London brand brought a modern edge to the collaboration, styling players in looks that embodied confidence and strength while complementing the kit's bold blue and orange statement.

Gotham FC's primary kit, launched in 2024, pays tribute to New York City and its skyline on a sleek black backdrop, illuminated by the club's signature Gotham blue. The sash, representing the Hudson River that unites fans across New York and New Jersey, cuts dynamically across the design, nodding to the club's tactical discipline.

The club's secondary sky blue jersey was first released in 2025 and places the signature blue front and center as a vibrant expression of the organization's legacy. The bold blue colorway captures the resilience and authenticity that define Gotham, complimented by sleek, black detailing for a fashion-forward edge inspired by the stylish streets of New York.







