Four Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA International Window
Published on February 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC will have four additional players representing their countries during the upcoming FIFA international window, bringing the club's total to 11 national team call-ups this cycle.
Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), defenders Jess Carter (England) and Bruninha (Brazil) and midfielder Stella Nyamekye (Ghana) have each been selected by their respective senior national teams. They join seven previously announced Gotham FC players called into the U.S. Women's National Team and U.S. Youth National Team camps.
Berger will report to Germany as the two-time world champions open UEFA qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Germany hosts Slovenia on March 3 before facing Norway on March 7.
Carter and reigning European champions England will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign on the road against Ukraine on March 3. The Lionesses will then return home to host Iceland on March 7 at The City Ground in Nottingham.
Bruninha and reigning Copa América Femenina champions Brazil will play three exhibition matches, beginning with Costa Rica on Feb. 27 before traveling to Mexico to face Venezuela on March 4 and Mexico on March 7.
Nyamekye and Ghana will compete in the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup, scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 6. Ghana will open play against Hong Kong before facing Russia and concluding the tournament against Tanzania.
