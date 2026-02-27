Gotham FC Renews Partnership with New Jersey Youth Soccer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and EAST WINDSOR, N.J. - Reigning NWSL Champions Gotham FC announced today that it has renewed its partnership with New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS), reaffirming a shared commitment to growing the girls' game and strengthening the youth soccer community across the state.

Together, Gotham FC and NJYS will continue to build pathways for young players and ensure that girls in New Jersey have the resources to play, grow and thrive in this sport. As a founding partner of Gotham FC's Keep Her in the Game initiative, presented by Dove, this renewal highlights the longstanding alignment between the organizations in advancing and retaining girls in soccer, with efforts focused on elevating visibility and access for youth players.

"This partnership expansion reflects the strength of Gotham FC's relationship with New Jersey Youth Soccer as we continue to connect and empower the youth soccer community," said Brian Walsh, Gotham FC head of youth soccer. "We have seen firsthand how collaboration at every level of the sport can help elevate the game and inspire a lifelong passion for soccer on and off the pitch, and we're excited to build on that momentum together in the seasons ahead. "

The collaboration will also focus on creating unforgettable experiences for NJYS players, families, coaches and leaders in the community, with special opportunities at Gotham FC matches and engagement with the club through additional events, clinics and celebrations.

This year, there are three Gotham FC home matches dedicated as NJYS Outings, offering discounted tickets for the NJYS community and unique matchday programming for players, including pre-game parades, post-match autograph sessions, in-game recognitions and more.

The designated NJYS Outings include:

Sunday, March 29 vs. Orlando Pride (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, May 9 vs. Boston Legacy (6:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, August 28 vs. Portland Thorns (8 p.m. ET)

"Extending our partnership with Gotham FC is a powerful statement about our shared commitment to the soccer community in New Jersey," said Evan Dabby, CEO of New Jersey Youth Soccer. "When our youth players see a professional club thriving in our region, it reinforces what's possible. Together, we are creating opportunity, visibility and inspiration for the next generation."

Additionally, Gotham FC and NJYS will integrate through co-branded marketing opportunities and activations at select NJYS tournaments. Gotham will continue to serve as presenting partner of the NJYS Save of the Year award, which recognizes an extraordinary save made by an NJYS player during the seasonal year at the NJYS Awards Celebration presented by RWJBarnabas Health.

Gotham will also be the presenting sponsor of the NJYS League Cup, showcasing champions of various NJYS community-based leagues for both boys and girls teams in the 11U and 12U age groups.







