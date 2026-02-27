Bay FC acquires forward Cristiana Girelli on Loan from Italian Side Juventus

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired Italian forward Cristiana Girelli from Serie A Femminile club Juventus on loan through August 2026. Girelli will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and international transfer clearance. Currently representing Italy during the February/March international window, she is expected to join the club following her squad's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches vs. Sweden March 3 and Denmark March 7.

"We're delighted to welcome Cristiana to Bay FC," said head coach Emma Coates. "She's an intelligent and proven goal scorer who brings a wealth of experience and leadership. She has a winning mentality, with values that align perfectly with what we're building here. She's another important addition to our squad, and we're excited to see the impact she'll have."

Girelli joins Bay FC for the fourth stop in her 20-plus year career in top-flight football. She made her first team debut in 2005 with Bardolino Verona, eventually moving to Brescia in 2013 before heading west to join Juventus in 2018. She joins Bay FC with over 400 professional appearances and 250 goals for her career in club football, adding over 120 caps and 61 goals at the international level across 13 years with the Italian national team.

"At this stage of my career, I felt ready for a new challenge, and the opportunity to come to the United States is incredibly exciting. I'm grateful to Juventus that helped shape me, not just as a player, but as a person," said Girelli. "The NWSL is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and I've always wanted to test myself in that environment. Joining Bay FC feels like the perfect next step. The ambition of the club, the vision for growth, and the passion around women's football here really inspires me. I'm proud of what I have achieved in my career, but I'm hungry for more, and I can't wait to give everything I have for Bay FC."

The Gavardo-born striker's career includes 32 trophies, including 10 Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italia's, 12 Supercoppa Italiana's and the inaugural Serie A Women's Cup in 2025. Her individual accolades are equally impressive, winning the Serie A Golden Boot on three occasions, Serie A MVP honors in 2024-25, three Serie A Women's Team of the Year selections and two Italian Footballer's Association Female Footballer of the Year Awards. She became the eighth Female Italian Player inductee into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2022, joining a list including Italy Women's National Team legend Patrizia Panico, Brazil's Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, and former Real Madrid and current Brazil Men's National Team Manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Girelli has represented Italy on the international stage since 2013, appearing at four European Championships and the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups. She helped her squad to the quarterfinals at Euro 2013 and the semifinals at Euro 2025, captaining her nation and scoring three goals at the tournament's most recent edition. She scored the 23rd hat trick in FIFA Women's World Cup history in 2019, netting three scores by the 46th minute vs. Jamaica in the group stage on her squad's run to the top of Group C and a quarterfinal berth.

Bay FC opens the 2026 season with the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, March 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.