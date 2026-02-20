Bay FC to Take on Northern Super League's Ottawa Rapid FC in International Friendly Friday, April 17 at PayPal Park

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club will host an international friendly Friday, April 17, welcoming Northern Super League (NSL) club Ottawa Rapid FC to PayPal Park. The match will take place during a brief break in the NWSL schedule to account for a FIFA International Window. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT at PayPal Park.

"We're excited to welcome Ottawa to the Bay Area and challenge ourselves against an opponent that's set an impressive standard early in its history," said Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. "Matches like this are a tremendous opportunity for players, coaches, and fans on both sides to experience a different style of football, continue to develop and improve against top-quality players and grow the game around the world."

The Canadian side will visit Bay FC ahead of its own season opener the following weekend. An inaugural member of the NSL, the club sets out on its second season of play in 2026, coming off a strong debut campaign that saw it finish second in the regular season standings and reach the NSL semifinal, falling to eventual champion Vancouver Rise FC.

The club's roster boasts the 2025 NSL Golden Boot and Player of the Year winner DB Pridham, a Bay Area native hailing from Saratoga, Calif., who led the league with 18 goals in its inaugural season, and 2025 NSL Defender of the Year Jylissa Harris on loan from the NWSL's Houston Dash. The club is led on the sidelines by Head Coach Katrine Pedersen, a former Danish international who earned over 200 international caps during her playing career.

"Ottawa is coming to compete, and this fixture is a chance to show who we are and where we're headed as a club," said Pedersen. "We welcome every opportunity to push ourselves tactically, physically, and mentally. Facing a club from the NWSL is exactly that kind of benchmark."

"Growing up in the Bay Area, I watched pro games at PayPal Park and dreamed of playing professionally, said Pridham. "Now, coming home to face Bay FC is a full-circle moment, and I'm proud to represent Rapid FC and the Northern Super League in the place where it all began."

Tickets for the match are available now at BayFC.com/tickets, and the match will be automatically added to existing Bay FC season ticket members' plans. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets. The contest adds to an already highly anticipated slate at PayPal Park early in the NWSL season, including Bay FC's Home Opener presented by Sutter Health March 14 against Denver Summit FC, Women's Empowerment Match March 21 vs. in-state rival Angel City FC, and Hello Kitty Match April 5 vs. the Washington Spirit. The U.S. Women's National Team will also visit PayPal Park in April, hosting its first of three matches against Japan April 11.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Fans can secure their seat for every home match today with a season ticket membership. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.