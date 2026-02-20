Gotham FC Unveils 2026 Home Game Theme Nights

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Feb. 20, 2026) - Gotham FC on Friday announced its highly anticipated 2026 home game theme nights, bringing back fan-favorite traditions and introducing exciting new experiences at Sports Illustrated Stadium. From Broadway hits to the ever-popular Pride match, this year's promotional calendar offers something for every fan of the reigning NWSL champions.

Gotham FC's 2026 theme nights celebrate the club's deep roots in the region, the global growth of the women's game and the supporters who make every match unforgettable. For ticket information, visit gothamfc.com/tickets.

The Home Opener, presented by CarMax

vs. North Carolina Courage

Saturday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

The 2026 campaign kicks off in style with the Home Opener, presented by CarMax. As Gotham FC returns to Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first time since its championship victory, the club will unveil the second star on its team crest and honor the 2025 champions with a post-match ring ceremony. The first 5,000 fans will score an exclusive Champions beanie, and Fan Fest will feature a unique trophy photo opportunity to commemorate the team's success.

Girls in Sport Day presented by Grüns

vs. Bay FC

Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. ET

At Girls in Sport Day, presented by Grüns, Gotham FC will honor strength and resilience on and off the pitch. The match will feature inspiring pre-game moments and special in-stadium features spotlighting girls and women in sports while focusing on daily nutrition to help fuel female athletes on gameday and beyond. Fans will have the opportunity to win free Grüns products and other prizes, with the game also including special guests and ticket offers for youth sports organizations.

Club & Country presented by Tylenol

vs. Boston Legacy

Saturday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET

With Gotham FC players representing seven different countries each week during the NWSL season, Club & Country, presented by Tylenol, celebrates the global impact of the roster and the legends who paved the way. As New Jersey and New York become the epicenter of international soccer this summer, the club will also shine a spotlight on U.S. Women's National Team greats, recognizing icons of past and present. Special guest appearances and meet-and-greet opportunities will be announced soon.

Broadway Fireworks Night

vs. Kansas City Current

Friday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Back by overwhelming demand, Broadway Fireworks Night returns after debuting as an instant classic in 2025. The evening culminates in a post-match fireworks spectacular launched directly from the pitch and choreographed to Broadway's biggest hits. Fans can also enjoy live Broadway performances, in-stadium karaoke and musical-themed entertainment throughout the night in a show-stopping celebration.

Pride presented by Flamingo

vs. Portland Thorns

Friday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Gotham FC celebrates Pride all year long, and the annual Pride Night, presented by Flamingo, promises to be bigger than ever. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Pride fan and/or one of 5,000 exclusive fanny packs, presented by Flamingo. The night will feature iconic performances, tooth gems, caricature artists and interactive experiences throughout the stadium.

Celebración de la Comunidad

vs. Chicago Stars

Friday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Celebración de la Comunidad highlights fútbol's roots in Latinx culture and the vibrant communities across NJ/NY that unite around the game. Fans can enjoy Latinx music and performances, food trucks at Fan Fest, presented by Lendistry, and special in-stadium programming that honors the diverse traditions that fuel the global sport.

Fan Appreciation presented by CarMax

vs. Utah Royals

Sunday, November 1 at 5 p.m. ET

The regular season concludes with Fan Appreciation, presented by CarMax - a celebration dedicated to the supporters who power Gotham FC all year long.

The final home match of the regular season - Decision Day - will feature special surprises, activations and exclusive moments to thank the fans who make Sports Illustrated Stadium one of the most electric environments in the league.

To view the full 2026 NWSL regular season schedule, visit gothamfc.com/schedule. Single-match tickets, three-game mini pack plans and group days for 2026 theme nights are available now. Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of exclusive discounted tickets and create an unforgettable matchday experience with Gotham FC's fan packages. Learn more at GothamFC.com/grouptickets.







