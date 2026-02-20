Josefine Hasbo Signs New Contract with Boston Legacy FC

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced that after signing with the club earlier this February, midfielder Josefine Hasbo has signed a new contract with Boston on a three-year deal, running through December 2028. Hasbo joined the Legacy earlier this February via a trade with Gotham FC and is currently with the team in Spain for warm-weather preseason training.

"Joining Boston Legacy FC is a very special moment for me," said Hasbo. "Boston is a city that lives and breathes sports, and I'm excited to help build something that reflects that energy and pride. My time at Harvard gave me a deep connection to this city, and I cannot wait to be part of creating a team that the entire community can believe in."

Hasbo played collegiate soccer for four years for Harvard University, where she helped them win the Ivy League in 2023. She has represented Denmark internationally at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro.

Boston Legacy FC's first home game will be March 14 at Gillette Stadium against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.







