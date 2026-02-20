Four Utah Royals FC Players Receive International Call-Ups

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces that four players have been called up to their respective national teams for the February FIFA International Window, running from February 24 through March 7, 2026. The Royals will be represented by Jamaica, Canada, Slovenia and the United States in 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying and the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Kameron Simmonds - Jamaica

Forward/defender Kameron Simmonds has been named to Jamaica's Senior Women's National Team (Reggae Girlz) roster for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying.

Jamaica will face Nicaragua on March 2 as part of its Concacaf group campaign. Nations compete in regional groups, with group winners advancing to the next qualification phase. The final round will determine the direct World Cup berths, with additional playoff spots available.

Simmonds, one of the youngest Royals to earn senior international experience, continues to gain valuable senior international experience during a pivotal cycle for Jamaica, which qualified for the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups.

Cloé Lacasse - Canada

Forward Cloé Lacasse has been named to Canada's final roster for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Canada will compete in the four-team round-robin tournament with matches scheduled as follows:

March 1 vs. Colombia - Nashville, TN

March 4 vs. USA - Columbus, OH

March 7 vs. Argentina - Harrison, NJ

Established in 2016, the SheBelieves Cup has become one of the premier annual tournaments in international women's soccer. The competition features four nations in a round-robin format, with the team earning the most points crowned champion.

The United States Women's National Soccer Team has claimed the majority of titles in tournament history, while other global powers have captured recent editions, making it a high-level competitive environment ahead of major international tournaments.

Lacasse's selection reflects her continued impact at both club and international levels as Canada prepares for the next competitive cycle.

Lara Prašnikar - Slovenia

Forward Lara Prašnikar has been called up to the Slovenia Women's National Team for UEFA qualifying matches against Germany (March 3 in Dresden, Germany) and Austria (March 7 in Koper, Slovenia).

UEFA qualification consists of multi-team groups competing in home-and-away round-robin play. Group winners earn direct qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup, while select runners-up advance to additional playoff rounds for remaining European berths. UEFA is allocated multiple direct qualification spots for the expanded 2027 tournament.

Prašnikar remains one of Slovenia's most prolific attackers and will look to provide a goal-scoring presence against two strong European opponents as Slovenia aims to climb its qualification standings.

Mandy McGlynn - United States

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been named to the United States' 26-player roster for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup by head coach Emma Hayes.

The United States will face:

March 1 vs. Argentina - Nashville, TN

March 4 vs. Canada - Columbus, OH

March 7 vs. Colombia - Harrison, NJ

McGlynn enters the tournament with five international caps and is one of three goalkeepers selected for the squad. The SheBelieves Cup provides a critical competitive platform as the United States continues building toward World Cup qualification and long-term squad development.

Utah Royals FC wishes Kameron, Cloé, Lara and Mandy the best of luck as they represent their national teams during the February FIFA International Window.







