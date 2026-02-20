Costa Rica Calls up Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez for Upcoming FIFA Window

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Rocky Rodríguez has been called up by the Costa Rican National Team for the upcoming FIFA international window as Costa Rica begins Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Costa Rica will take on the Brazilian National Team for a friendly at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in San José, Costa Rica - Rodríguez's hometown - on Friday, Feb. 27, with kickoff at 7 p.m. CT. The team will then play Bermuda on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. CT at Flora Duffy South Field Stadium at the National Sports Center in Devonshire Parish, Bermuda, for a highly-anticipated Concacaf W Qualifier match.

Rodríguez earned three call-ups during the 2025 calendar year, the last against Canada in June where she played a full match. The veteran midfielder also played in a pair of matches with Ecuador back in April 2025 and started both contests while logging a full 90 minutes in the first game.

A star on the Costa Rican National Team, Rodríguez has over 100 caps and 58 goals for her home country since her debut in 2012. She played every match at the World Cup in 2015 and 2023, highlighted by scoring Costa Rica's first ever World Cup goal in 2015. Rodríguez scored three goals at the 2014 Concacaf World Championships to help Costa Rica earn its first Women's World Cup bid - the first by a Central American team - and had seven goals at the 2013 Central America Games to lead her team to gold.

Rodríguez has twice been nominated for Concacaf Female Player of the Year, in 2014 and 2015.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.