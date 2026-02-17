Kansas City Current Forward/Midfielder Ally Sentnor Selected to USWNT SheBelieves Cup Roster

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor has been named to the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa, as announced by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday. Sentnor is part of the 26-player roster for one of the most prestigious four-team tournaments in women's soccer.

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup schedule will see the USA open the tournament against Argentina on Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. The Stars and Stripes then play Canada on Wednesday, March 4, at 5:45 p.m. CT at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio - the site of the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup between the KC Current and Gotham FC on June 26.

The tournament concludes at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Saturday, March 7, with the U.S. taking on Colombia at 2:30 p.m. CT. All three matches will be broadcast on TBS, TNT and/or truTV, Telemundo and Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. The games will also be available on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera.

Sentnor's initial USWNT call-up was in November 2024, and she has been called into all but one senior camp since. She has six goals and three assists in 15 caps with seven starts entering the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Most recently, Sentnor had a two-goal performance in a 6-0 rout of Paraguay on Jan. 24 to open her 2026 scoring account. It was her second brace in a U.S. uniform, the first which came on June 3, 2025, in a friendly with Jamaica. Her first senior team cap was on Nov. 30, 2024, against England in front of over 78,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Sentnor's breakthrough was a year ago at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup where she finished the event with two goals and an assist. She scored in her first senior national team start on Feb. 20, 2025, against Colombia to become the first U.S. player to score her first USWNT goal in the SheBelieves Cup Tournament. A month before her 2025 SheBelieves Cup breakthrough, Sentnor was named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.







