Washington Spirit's Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team
Published on February 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the side's upcoming qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, England Football announced today. Morgan and the Lionesses will take on Ukraine and Iceland in the first of six qualifying matches beginning early next month.
Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 19 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, helping the side capture its second consecutive Women's Euro title last summer.
England's March Schedule:
vs Ukraine | Tuesday, March 3 at 12 p.m. EST (Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Türkiye)
vs Iceland | Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 a.m. EST (The City Ground, West Bridgford, England)
Morgan has appeared in 40 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side in the summer of 2024, seeing over 3,000 minutes of action. The defender appeared in 31 of the Spirit's 34 contests in 2025 alone, helping the side advance to the NWSL Championship.
The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.
