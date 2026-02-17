Racing Forward Emma Sears to Join USWNT for SheBelieves Cup

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears has been called up to the United States Women's National Team for the upcoming 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

The USWNT will face Argentina on March 1 in Nashville, Tenn. (5 p.m. ET), Canada in Columbus, Ohio on March 4 (6:30 p.m. ET) and Colombia in Harrison, N.J. on March 7 (3:30 p.m. ET).

Sears has earned 14 caps with the USWNT thus far in her career, scoring six goals. In the most recent USWNT camp in January, Sears scored in back-to-back games, against Paraguay and Chile. She also notably scored a hat trick for the U.S. against New Zealand in October.

Sears, who will turn 25 on Monday, was the highest-scoring American in the National Women's Soccer League last season with 10 goals - a Racing Louisville single-season record. She led Louisville to its first playoff berth.

"The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes in a release. "Three quality games in quick succession also allow us to replicate conditions that will prepare us for the World Cup qualifying campaign this fall. As always, we want to keep developing our player pool to be more and more prepared. As we gain more experience, I expect our standards to keep improving."

This will be the 11th SheBelieves Cup, held annually since 2016. The U.S. has won seven of the 11 tournaments, including five straight titles from 2020 to 2024. Japan won the tournament last year.

Sears was a member of last year's USWNT SheBelieves roster. She earned a start and played 62 minutes against Australia, her only action of the tournament.

She has the chance to play in her hometown during the tournament. Sears is from Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, and also attended Ohio State University, located in Columbus. The U.S. will face Canada at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus on March 4.

The tournament is conducted in a round-robin format, with the team which earns the most points crowned champion. Winning teams will earn three points. Games that end in draws will result in a penalty shootout where the winner earns two points with the loser earning one.

The first two USWNT games will air nationally on TNT and TruTV, while the third game against Colombia will air on TBS and TruTV. All three games will stream on HBO Max in English. Spanish coverage will air on Universo with streaming on Peacock for all three games.

All three U.S. games are also available on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera.

U.S. Women's National Team 2026 SheBelieves Cup Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 7), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 4)

Defenders (9): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 6/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 71/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 50/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 6/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 10/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 113/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 5/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 3/0)

Midfielders (8): Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 42/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 170/38), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 13/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 116/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 13/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 31/9), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 13/1)

Forwards (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 2/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 49/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 14/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 15/6), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 26/3)







