Racing to Face Four Professional Clubs as Part of Preseason Prep

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC will face four other professional clubs, including three from the National Women's Soccer League, as part of its preparations for the 2026 season.

Having already spent 10 days in Melbourne, Fla., training at Eastern Florida State College, Racing has returned to the Sunshine State for a visit to the National Training Center in Clermont, near Orlando. The club arrived on Feb. 19 and will remain through March 1.

While there, Racing will face two opponents from the NWSL: the Orlando Pride on Feb. 20 and Gotham FC on Feb. 24. Additionally, Racing will face the Tampa Bay Sun of the USL Gainbridge Super League on Feb. 28.

Then, after returning to Louisville, Racing will travel to West Lafayette, Ind., on March 7, to meet the Chicago Stars at Purdue University.

All four games will be closed to the public.

Racing will begin its 2026 season at the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, March 14. The team's home opener at Lynn Family Stadium will take place the following week on Friday, March 20, against the Washington Spirit.

2026 Racing Louisville FC preseason schedule

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Orlando Pride

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Gotham FC

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Sun

