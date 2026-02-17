Washington Spirit and Star Defender Tara Rudd Agree to New Contract

Published on February 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and star defender Tara Rudd (née McKeown) have agreed to a new contract, the club announced today. Rudd's new deal will go through the 2028 season, carry 2029 and 2030 club options, and include a signing bonus.

"I'm beyond excited to continue my journey with the Washington Spirit," said Rudd. "This organization has believed in me from day one and I'm proud to represent this community and keep pushing to raise the standard and compete for championships with my teammates. D.C. has become my home and there's no place I'd rather be. I cannot wait to continue to build on what we've started here and give our amazing fans a lot more to cheer for over the coming years."

One of Washington's most consistent players across the past three seasons, Rudd continues to be a leader with the Spirit. Following up her Iron Woman season in 2024, the fifth-year player earned her first call-ups to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) and took home the NWSL's Defender of the Year award in 2025. Rudd ranked in the top two among all defenders in the NWSL in interceptions in 2025 with 50 as well as top four in both blocked shots and tackle success among defenders with a minimum of 1,000 minutes.

"Tara Rudd is a Washington Spirit cornerstone," said President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter. "The 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year and a consistent USWNT presence, she is central to everything we are building here. Her growth into one of the premier defenders in this league speaks to what she puts in every single day, and we're proud that our environment and support system have been part of that journey. We are thrilled that Tara shares our vision for what this club can achieve, and we cannot wait to see what the next chapter looks like together."

At the international level, Rudd has been a mainstay of the USWNT roster since earning her first call-up to the senior team following the 2024 NWSL season. The defender has appeared in ten matches for the side so far and even dished out three assists from the back line.

Originally from Newbury Park, California, Rudd attended the University of Southern California before being drafted by the Spirit with the eighth overall pick in 2021. In four seasons with the Trojans, Rudd tallied 33 goals and 28 assists in 76 appearances, earning First Team All-American honors once and First Team All-Pac-12 honors twice in the process. Rudd also earned a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team nod in 2017 and an All-Pac-12 Third Team nod in 2018.

The Spirit season kicks off in March with Spirit Fest, the team's annual free fan event on March 8 at 2 p.m. at The Anthem in DC. Tickets are available HERE. Then on March 13 at 8 p.m., the Spirit begins its quest for a third consecutive NWSL Championship appearance when it faces Portland Thorns FC in the team's 2026 home opener at Audi Field. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.