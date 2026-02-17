Houston Dash Launch "Prove It" Campaign Rooted in Houston's Grit and Identity

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash launched their season-long campaign, "Prove It," a declaration of the club's identity and expectations as it begins the 2026 season. Grounded in Houston's work ethic and civic pride, the campaign defines what it means to belong, compete and represent the city with purpose on-and-off the field.

"Prove It" establishes the standard of who the Dash are and how they show up, reflecting a city built on ambition and resilience. With more than 145 languages spoken across the region, effort is the shared language. For the Dash, proving it means showing up with hustle, heart and pride every day.

"Prove It" also captures the Dash's commitment to Houston and to the crest. It is not only about results, but about identity and earning respect through effort and accountability. With their supporters, the Dash are shaping a culture that extends beyond matchday and into the community.

Highlighting the launch is an anchor campaign video that confronts players with the standards and expectations of the city. Rather than answering with words, players respond through action, embracing the responsibility that comes with wearing the Houston Dash crest. The video features Jane Campbell, Kiki Van Zanten and Danny Colaprico. Fans can watch the full video HERE.

Extensions of the campaign will be amplified across Houston Dash social media platforms, website and fan communication throughout the season, featuring customized video content, graphics and storytelling. The organization will also expand paid media placements to reach new audiences throughout the year. Fans will also experience the campaign at Shell Energy Stadium this season through match graphics and select merchandise released throughout the year.

The "Prove It" campaign will evolve across the season, with messaging tied to key moments from preseason, where the crest is earned, not worn, to the home opener on March 21 against Boston Legacy FC. From the rivalry matches centered on civic pride to community initiatives focused on showing up together. No matter the stage, the message remains the same: prove it every day.

The Dash open the 2026 season, powered by Shell Energy, on Sunday March 21 as they welcome Boston Legacy FC to Texas for the first time. Tickets for the match start at $15 and are available. Fans can follow the Houston Dash throughout the season and experience the "Prove It" campaign by visiting HoustonDash.com.







