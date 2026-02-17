Three Washington Spirit Players Called up to U.S. Women's National Team for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Published on February 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Three Washington Spirit players have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the upcoming 2026 SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. Forward Trinity Rodman and defenders Tara Rudd (née McKeown) and Kate Wiesner will take on Argentina, Canada and Colombia in the 11th annual tournament.

Rodman earns her first call-up to the USWNT since re-signing with the Spirit last month. Across 49 appearances for the U.S., the star forward has tallied 13 goals and nine assists. Rodman scored in each of the USWNT's January friendlies against Chile and Paraguay, including one off an assist from Spirit teammate Tara Rudd.

Fresh off her 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year win, Rudd earns her eighth call-up to the U.S. senior team. Making her first appearance and start for the USWNT against Colombia in last year's SheBelieves Cup, Rudd also tallied her first international assist when she connected with Ally Sentnor for a second half goal. Last month, Rudd assisted Spirit teammate Trinity Rodman for a goal against Paraguay. The defender has tallied ten total appearances and three assists for the USWNT.

Wiesner earns her third consecutive call-up to the USWNT this month, having made her debut for the senior team in November's friendly against Italy. Entering her third season with the Spirit, the defender will head to her fourth camp with the USWNT as she was previously called up as a training player in May 2024.

USWNT's 2026 SheBelieves Cup Schedule:

vs Argentina | Sunday, March 1 at 5 p.m. EST (Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee)

vs Canada | Wednesday, March 4 at 6:45 p.m. EST (ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, Ohio)

vs Colombia | Saturday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST (Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey)

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.