Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

Published on February 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for next month's World Cup qualifiers, the Scottish FA announced today. The team will face Luxembourg in a home and away fixture the first week of March.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in six international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning two clean sheets in the process. MacIver joined the Spirit prior to the 2025 season in a transfer from England's Manchester City and has made six total appearances for Washington, keeping clean sheets in each of the team's four 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage matches.

Scotland's March World Cup Qualifier Schedule:

vs Luxembourg | Tuesday, March 3 at Time TBD (Stade Émile Mayrisch, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg)

vs Luxembourg | Saturday, March 7 at Time TBD (Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland)

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team kicks off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available.







