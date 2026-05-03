Spirit Tallies Fourth Straight Win with Four-Goal Performance in Orlando

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Orlando, Fla. - The Washington Spirit tallied its fourth consecutive win Saturday night with a four-goal outing against the Pride on the road. Forward Sofia Cantore set a new NWSL record with the fastest brace in league history before Claudia Martínez and Trinity Rodman added two more goals in the second half.

After a 90-minute weather delay, Washington started the match off with a bang as Cantore scored in the second minute of action. Rodman found Cantore running toward the top of the box and the Italian settled the ball before firing it into the right side of the net for her second goal of the season. Less than four minutes later, a great save from Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver led to Cantore doubling the Spirit's lead at the other end. MacIver dove and saved an Orlando shot into the inside of the post and back out into the box. On the counterattack, Washington pushed downfield. Again being fed by Rodman, Cantore made a move around Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse in the box and fired a tough angle shot into the open net to make it 2-0.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the Pride was awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the Spirit box. Looking to cut the Spirit lead in half, Ally Lemos stepped up to the spot but was saved to the right by diving MacIver. Not quite out of danger yet, the ball bounced out for a Pride corner kick. Orlando would find star forward Barbra Banda in the box on the ensuring corner for a turnaround shot into the back of the net to make it 1-2 Washington.

The Spirit worked to maintain the lead heading into halftime but Banda would strike again in the 39th minute. Possessing the ball in a crowded box once again, Banda fired the ball near-side between MacIver and the post to level the score at two goals apiece going into the break.

Washington made two adjustments to start the final 45 with midfielder Andi Sullivan coming on for Hal Hershfelt and defender Kate Wiesner for Lucia Di Guglielmo. Ten minutes into the second half, forward Claudia Martínez gave the Spirit the lead once again with her second career NWSL goal. Thanks to a through ball from midfielder Leicy Santos, Martínez broke away and went one-on-one with Moorhouse before sending a hard shot into the back netting.

Shortly after, forward Rosemonde Kouassi entered the match for Cantore to add fresh legs in the attack. Kouassi made an impact quickly, creating a fourth Spirit goal in the 71st minute with Rodman. Kouassi made a run down the right side and sent a cross in close where Rodman tapped it home to restore Washington's two-goal lead.

The Spirit was able to limit Orlando chances on the attack throughout the final 20 minutes of play until the final whistle blew. With four straight wins, Washington will head home with 15 points on the table through eight matches. After today's action, Cantore, Rodman and Santos are the team's leading scorers at three goals apiece while Kouassi and Rodman are tied for the most assists this season at three as well.

Next up, the Spirit will continue a streak of away matches as it heads west to Seattle for a matchup with Reign FC on Sunday, May 10. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, the match will air on Victory+.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. EDT

Weather: Rainy, high-70s

Lineups:

ORL: 1 - Anna Moorhouse; 12 - Cori Dyke; 4 - Rafaelle; 5 - Hailie Mace; 21 - Oihane (23 - Nicole Payne, 66'); 7 - Angelina (8 - Luana, 74'); 2 - Haley McCutcheon; 6 - Ally Lemos (30 - Seven Castain, 79'); 11 - Barbra Banda; 28 - Summer Yates (80 - Simone Jackson, 66'); 29 - Solai Washington (20 - Julie Doyle, 66')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Cara Martin; 10 - Marta; 38 - Reagan Raabe; 41 - Hannah Anderson

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 14 - Gabrielle Carle; 9 - Tara Rudd; 24 - Esme Morgan; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (6 - Kate Wiesner, 46'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 10 - Leicy Santos; 17 - Hal Hershfelt (12 - Andi Sullivan, 46'); 2 - Trinity Rodman (21 - Gift Monday, 81'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 60'); 11 - Claudia Martínez (5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 72')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 26 - Paige Metayer; 35 - Madison Haugen

Stats Summary: ORL / WAS

Shots: 16 / 10

Shots On Goal: 8 / 7

Saves: 3 / 7

Fouls: 10 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 5

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Lucia Di Guglielmo - 19' - Yellow Card

WAS - Esme Morgan - 78' - Yellow Card

WAS - Sandy MacIver - 82' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2026

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