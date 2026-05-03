Courage Fall to Kansas City before Big Crowd

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Ryan Williams of the North Carolina Courage with possession against the Kansas City Current

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Ryan Williams of the North Carolina Courage with possession against the Kansas City Current(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage fell, 2-1, to the Kansas City Current on Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The third-largest crowd (10,031) in Courage history was in attendance as the Courage celebrated the fifth-ever sell-out.

Kansas City put a damper on the sell-out celebration with a pair of first-half goals. Croix Bethune struck first in the 8' with an individual effort in front of goal, then turned provider in the 23' with a well-weighted diagonal ball to play Michelle Cooper through for the finish.

North Carolina completely flipped the script in the second half, outshooting Kansas City 10-0 after the break. The barrage paid off in the 86' when Manaka Matsukubo tapped home a deflected initial shot to slice the lead in half. Manaka, who took seven shots on the night, scored her third goal of the season.

The Courage put more pressure on the rest of the way, forcing a pair of stretch saves, but could not find the equalizer. The comeback push was hindered by a VAR-induced red card issued to Feli Rauch in the 90+7' for violent conduct after a jostle for a 50-50 aerial ball.

The Courage had their three-match unbeaten streak snapped to fall to 2W-3D-2L. The team is back on the road for a third time in four matches as they visit the Orlando Pride on Friday, May 8, for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium. The match will stream live on Prime Video.

Match Notes:

- Saturday's 10,031 announced attendance ranks as the third highest in club history. It is also the fifth sell-out in club history and the fourth time the club has surpassed 10,000 at a regular season match.

- Riley Jackson made her 50th NWSL regular season appearance in the match against Kansas City. She is the youngest player in Courage history and the fourth youngest in NWSL history to hit the half-century mark.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt (Feli Rauch - 81'), Natalia Staude, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson (Ally Schlegel - 90' +1'), Manaka Matsukubo; Ashley Sanchez, Hannah Betfort (Evelyn Ijeh - 55'), Chioma Okafor (Lauryn Thompson - 55')

Subs Not Used: Molly Pritchard, Sydney Schmidt, Cameron Brooks, Ivy Younce, Carly Wickenheiser

KCC (4-3-3): Lorena; Laney Rouse, Elizabeth Ball, Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples; Croix Bethune (Kyra Carusa - 79'), Lo LaBonta ©, Rocky Rodriguez (Bayley Feist - 79'); Temwa Chawinga (Haley Hopkins - 63'), Michelle Cooper (Ellie Bravo-Young - 86'), Ally Sentnor

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Amelia White, Gabby Robinson, Katie Scott, Penelope Hocking

Score:

NCC: 1

KCC: 2

Goals:

NCC: M. Matsukubo - 85'

KCC: C. Bethune - 8', M. Cooper - 23' (C. Bethune)

Cautions:

NCC: D. Weatherholt - 40', Bench - 90+7'

KCC: -

Ejections:

NCC: F. Rauch - 90+7'

KCC: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 10,031

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