Racing Forward McKeen Picked by U.S. for U-18 Tournament

February 19, 2026

Racing Louisville FC forward Audrey McKeen has been called up to the United States Under-18 Women's National Team for the Pinatar Cup 2026, taking place February 25-March 6.

The tournament will be held in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. In the round-robin competition, the U.S. will face the Sweden U-18 WNT on March 3 and the Hungary U-19 WNT on March 6. Both matches will take place at Pinatar Arena.

McKeen, 17, signed with Racing in January from the Virginia Development Academy, a youth club located in Woodbridge, Va., that competes in the Elite Club National League.

She has extensive experience in the United States youth setup, including in December when she participated in a combined U.S. Under-19 and Under-18 Women's National Team camp in Florida.

Notably, McKeen traveled to Portugal last October, where she led the combined U.S. U-19 and U-18 group to a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, scoring the 78th-minute winner. Three days later, she scored twice in a 3-3 draw with Portugal. It was her first camp at the U-19 level.

This is her first call-up to the national team as a professional. She is the only professional included on the U.S. U-18 roster, which also features eight college players and 11 players from youth clubs.

U.S. U-18 Women's National Team Roster (Club/College; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (2): Cate Cantu (Penn Fusion SA; Ardmore, Pa.), Hannah Folliard (Georgia; Plainfield, Ill.)

Defenders (6): Brynna Burrus (Tophat SC; Acworth, Ga.), Ryana Dill (Bethesda SC; Waldorf, Md.), Gracie Milam (Notre Dame; Saint Charles, Mo.), Marlee Raymond (Penn State; Cumming, Ga.), Olivia Robinson (STA Soccer; Scotch Plains, N.J.), Vienna Whipple (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.)

Midfielders (6): Brooke Bunton (SMU; Green Cove Springs, Fla.), Brianna Concepcion (STA Soccer; Elizabeth, N.J.), Kamdyn Fuller (TCU; Southlake, Texas), Riley Kennedy (UNC; Holly Springs, N.C.), Ella Kral (Lamorinda SC; Berkeley, Calif.), Anastasia Showler-Little (Players Development Academy; Boonton, N.J.)

Forwards (6): Kamiya Beck (SMU; Lancaster, Texas), Lily Jeakle (Nationals SC; Lake Orion, Mich.), Kate Kemmerley (Penn Fusion SA; Berwyn, Pa.), Elayna Kocher (Penn Fusion SA; Allentown, Pa.), Audrey McKeen (Racing Louisville FC; Vienna, Va.), Kyndal Shuler (Virginia; Warrenton, Va.)







