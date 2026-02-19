Racing Forward McKeen Picked by U.S. for U-18 Tournament
Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC forward Audrey McKeen has been called up to the United States Under-18 Women's National Team for the Pinatar Cup 2026, taking place February 25-March 6.
The tournament will be held in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. In the round-robin competition, the U.S. will face the Sweden U-18 WNT on March 3 and the Hungary U-19 WNT on March 6. Both matches will take place at Pinatar Arena.
McKeen, 17, signed with Racing in January from the Virginia Development Academy, a youth club located in Woodbridge, Va., that competes in the Elite Club National League.
She has extensive experience in the United States youth setup, including in December when she participated in a combined U.S. Under-19 and Under-18 Women's National Team camp in Florida.
Notably, McKeen traveled to Portugal last October, where she led the combined U.S. U-19 and U-18 group to a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, scoring the 78th-minute winner. Three days later, she scored twice in a 3-3 draw with Portugal. It was her first camp at the U-19 level.
This is her first call-up to the national team as a professional. She is the only professional included on the U.S. U-18 roster, which also features eight college players and 11 players from youth clubs.
U.S. U-18 Women's National Team Roster (Club/College; Hometown)
Goalkeepers (2): Cate Cantu (Penn Fusion SA; Ardmore, Pa.), Hannah Folliard (Georgia; Plainfield, Ill.)
Defenders (6): Brynna Burrus (Tophat SC; Acworth, Ga.), Ryana Dill (Bethesda SC; Waldorf, Md.), Gracie Milam (Notre Dame; Saint Charles, Mo.), Marlee Raymond (Penn State; Cumming, Ga.), Olivia Robinson (STA Soccer; Scotch Plains, N.J.), Vienna Whipple (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.)
Midfielders (6): Brooke Bunton (SMU; Green Cove Springs, Fla.), Brianna Concepcion (STA Soccer; Elizabeth, N.J.), Kamdyn Fuller (TCU; Southlake, Texas), Riley Kennedy (UNC; Holly Springs, N.C.), Ella Kral (Lamorinda SC; Berkeley, Calif.), Anastasia Showler-Little (Players Development Academy; Boonton, N.J.)
Forwards (6): Kamiya Beck (SMU; Lancaster, Texas), Lily Jeakle (Nationals SC; Lake Orion, Mich.), Kate Kemmerley (Penn Fusion SA; Berwyn, Pa.), Elayna Kocher (Penn Fusion SA; Allentown, Pa.), Audrey McKeen (Racing Louisville FC; Vienna, Va.), Kyndal Shuler (Virginia; Warrenton, Va.)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Canvas Credit Union Named Founding Partner and Kit Sleeve Partner of Denver Summit FC - Denver Summit FC
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Columbia Southern University as Proud Higher Education Partner - Orlando Pride
- Two Washington Spirit Players Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Boston Legacy FC Defender Nicki Hernandez Called up to Mexico National Team - Boston Legacy FC
- Gotham FC to Finish Preseason with Florida Exhibitions - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Two Washington Spirit Players Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC Mutually Agree to Terminate Nyamekye Loan - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Forward McKeen Picked by U.S. for U-18 Tournament - Racing Louisville FC
- Josefine Hasbo Called up to Denmark National Team - Boston Legacy FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship with CVS Health - Seattle Reign FC
- Barbara Olivieri Called up to Venezuelan National Team - Boston Legacy FC
- Kansas City Current Partners with CVS Health on Multi-Year Deal - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Forward McKeen Picked by U.S. for U-18 Tournament
- Racing's Weber, Blackburn Called up to U.S. U-23 Squad
- Racing Forward Emma Sears to Join USWNT for SheBelieves Cup
- Racing Sets 2026 Theme Nights as Single Game Tickets Go on Sale
- LouCity, Racing Release Developmental Team Schedules