Gotham FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC Mutually Agree to Terminate Nyamekye Loan
Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC have mutually agreed to terminate the loan of midfielder Stella Nyamekye, the club announced Thursday.
Nyamekye, 20, spent the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season on loan with Fort Lauderdale, where she recorded one goal and two assists in 14 appearances.
Gotham temporarily suspended her loan in January to invite her to pre-tournament training ahead of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup in London before returning to Fort Lauderdale.
