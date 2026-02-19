Canvas Credit Union Named Founding Partner and Kit Sleeve Partner of Denver Summit FC

Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced a new partnership with Canvas Credit Union, naming them a Founding Partner and Official Credit Union, marking a landmark partnership ahead of the team's inaugural NWSL season. As part of the agreement, Canvas Credit Union will also serve as the Kit Sleeve Partner, with its logo featured on the right sleeve of Denver Summit FC's first-ever kit, set to be unveiled on Monday, February 23.

Through the partnership, Canvas Credit Union will receive prominent placement on Denver Summit FC's official match kits, worn by players throughout the 2026 NWSL season and beyond. The partnership brings together two Colorado-proud organizations united by a shared commitment to community impact, financial empowerment, and the continued growth of women's professional sports across the Front Range.

"Canvas Credit Union is a trusted financial partner across Colorado and a company that shares our commitment to community engagement and supporting women's sports," Jen Millet, President of Denver Summit FC, said. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our values and our mission to create meaningful connections throughout the communities we serve. We are proud to welcome Canvas Credit Union as a Founding Partner and Kit Sleeve Partner of Denver Summit FC."

The partnership will include a variety of fan-facing activations throughout the season. Canvas Credit Union will have a presence across Denver Summit FC platforms, including in-venue branding, digital integrations, and community-focused initiatives to promote financial wellness and support women's professional soccer in Colorado.

"We are thrilled to partner with Denver Summit FC at such an exciting moment for the club and for women's sports in Colorado," said Chad Shane, President and CEO of Canvas Credit Union. "This partnership reflects our deep commitment to investing in the communities we serve. We look forward to working alongside Denver Summit FC to champion financial empowerment, inspire future generations, and help elevate women's professional sports across the state."

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







