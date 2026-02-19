Gotham FC to Finish Preseason with Florida Exhibitions
Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Jersey City, N.J. - Reigning NWSL and Concacaf champion Gotham FC will finish its 2026 preseason preparations in Florida, departing for the Sunshine State on Thursday for a pair of exhibitions and two weeks of training before kicking off its title defense on March 14 at expansion club Boston Legacy FC.
Gotham FC, the third-place finisher in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, will take on NWSL foes and 2025 playoff qualifiers Racing Louisville (Feb. 24) and Orlando Pride (March 1) in closed-door scrimmages. The team will return to the New Jersey/New York area following the Pride scrimmage for its last two weeks of preseason work.
An atypical start to a season, Gotham began the year in Spain, training in southwestern enclave Sotogrande before traveling to London for the two-week FIFA event. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team dropped a 1-0 defeat to Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians in the semifinal but rebounded with a 4-0 win over Moroccan champions AS FAR in the third-place match at Arsenal's famous Emirates Stadium.
Winners of two of the last three NWSL championships, Gotham's home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. ION will carry the national broadcast.
