Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming matches, the Mexican Football Federation announced today. The side will travel to take on Saint Lucia in its second qualifying match for this year's 2026 Concacaf W Championship before returning home to host Brazil in a friendly.

Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring eight goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The defender helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. More recently, Bernal wore the captain's armband and provided a game-winning assist for Mexico in a friendly match against New Zealand last fall.

Mexico's March Schedule:

vs Saint Lucia | Monday, March 2 at 2 p.m. EST (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia)

vs Brazil | Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. EST (Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, México City)

At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit. Bernal has appeared in 28 total matches for the Spirit, tallying over 2,000 minutes of action and helping the club get back to the NWSL final in her first season.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







