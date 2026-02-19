Boston Legacy FC Defender Nicki Hernandez Called up to Mexico National Team

Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release









Boston Legacy FC defender Nicki Hernandez

(Boston Legacy FC) Boston Legacy FC defender Nicki Hernandez(Boston Legacy FC)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club defender Nicki Hernandez has been called up to the Mexican national team for the February 24 - March 7 FIFA international window, during which time Mexico will play friendlies against St. Lucia and Brazil.

Hernandez has featured for the Mexican national team since 2022, including their historic 2-0 defeat of the United States at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. She signed with the Legacy in January, joining from venerable Liga MX Femenil side Club América. Hernandez is currently with the team in warm-weather preseason training in Spain. The Legacy will kick off their 2026 season on March 14 at Gillette Stadium against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

Mexican National Team Roster (Club)

Esthefanny Barreras (Pachuca), Blanca Félix (Guadalajara), Itzel Velasco (América), Greta Espinoza (Tigres), Aaliyah Farmer (Chicago Stars), Nicki Hernandez (Boston Legacy), Ivonne Gutiérrez (Cruz Azul), Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns), Kenti Robles (Pachuca), Kimberly Rodriguez (América), Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit), Alexia Delgado (Tigres), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Fátima Servín (Monterrey), Alice Soto (Monterrey), Diana García (Monterrey), Scarlett Camberos (América), Jasmine Casarez (Guadalajara), Charlyn Corral (Pachuca), Diana Ordóñez (Tigres), Jacquelline Ovalle (Orlando Pride), Kiana Palacios (América), Montserrat Saldívar (América)

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.