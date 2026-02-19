Boston Legacy FC Defender Nicki Hernandez Called up to Mexico National Team
Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC News Release
Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club defender Nicki Hernandez has been called up to the Mexican national team for the February 24 - March 7 FIFA international window, during which time Mexico will play friendlies against St. Lucia and Brazil.
Hernandez has featured for the Mexican national team since 2022, including their historic 2-0 defeat of the United States at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. She signed with the Legacy in January, joining from venerable Liga MX Femenil side Club América. Hernandez is currently with the team in warm-weather preseason training in Spain. The Legacy will kick off their 2026 season on March 14 at Gillette Stadium against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.
Mexican National Team Roster (Club)
Esthefanny Barreras (Pachuca), Blanca Félix (Guadalajara), Itzel Velasco (América), Greta Espinoza (Tigres), Aaliyah Farmer (Chicago Stars), Nicki Hernandez (Boston Legacy), Ivonne Gutiérrez (Cruz Azul), Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns), Kenti Robles (Pachuca), Kimberly Rodriguez (América), Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit), Alexia Delgado (Tigres), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Fátima Servín (Monterrey), Alice Soto (Monterrey), Diana García (Monterrey), Scarlett Camberos (América), Jasmine Casarez (Guadalajara), Charlyn Corral (Pachuca), Diana Ordóñez (Tigres), Jacquelline Ovalle (Orlando Pride), Kiana Palacios (América), Montserrat Saldívar (América)
Images from this story
|
Boston Legacy FC defender Nicki Hernandez
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Canvas Credit Union Named Founding Partner and Kit Sleeve Partner of Denver Summit FC - Denver Summit FC
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Columbia Southern University as Proud Higher Education Partner - Orlando Pride
- Two Washington Spirit Players Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Boston Legacy FC Defender Nicki Hernandez Called up to Mexico National Team - Boston Legacy FC
- Gotham FC to Finish Preseason with Florida Exhibitions - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Two Washington Spirit Players Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC Mutually Agree to Terminate Nyamekye Loan - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Forward McKeen Picked by U.S. for U-18 Tournament - Racing Louisville FC
- Josefine Hasbo Called up to Denmark National Team - Boston Legacy FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship with CVS Health - Seattle Reign FC
- Barbara Olivieri Called up to Venezuelan National Team - Boston Legacy FC
- Kansas City Current Partners with CVS Health on Multi-Year Deal - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Boston Legacy FC Defender Nicki Hernandez Called up to Mexico National Team
- Josefine Hasbo Called up to Denmark National Team
- Barbara Olivieri Called up to Venezuelan National Team
- Boston Legacy Forward Nichelle Prince Called up to Canadian National Team for SheBelieves
- Boston Legacy Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to USWNT U-20