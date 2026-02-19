Two Washington Spirit Players Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team
Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Gift Monday have been called up to the Nigeria Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming friendlies against Cameroon, the Nigeria Football Federation announced today. The side will visit Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital city, for both friendlies.
Abiodun made her debut for the Nigeria senior team in September 2022 and has since competed with the side at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games. Since joining the Spirit in August 2025, the midfielder has appeared in 12 matches, tallying a goal and an assist.
Monday first appeared for the Super Falcons in 2021 and has since played in over ten matches for the side, being part of Nigeria's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad as well. Since joining the Spirit early last season, Monday has appeared in 28 matches for Washington, tallying 11 goals and two assists.
Nigeria's March Friendly Schedule:
vs Cameroon | Saturday, February 28 (Yaoundé, Cameroon)
vs Cameroon | Friday, March 6 (Yaoundé, Cameroon)
The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.
