Barbara Olivieri Called up to Venezuelan National Team

Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club midfielder Barbara Olivieri has been called up to the Venezuelan national team ahead of the February 24 - March 7 FIFA international window. Venezuela will play friendly matches against the Brazilian national team and Liga MX Femenil clubs Cruz Azul and Club América.

Olivieri signed with Boston Legacy last August and is currently with the team in Spain for warm-weather preseason training. The club's inaugural 2026 campaign will begin on March 14 with the Legacy home opener at Gillette Stadium against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

Venezuelan National Team Roster by Position (Club/University)

Goalkeepers (3): Nayluisa Cáceres (UDG Tenerife), Yessica Velásquez, Tibayre Rodríguez (Carneras UPS)

Defenders (7): Yenifer Giménez (Servette FC), Michelle Romero (Calgary Wild), Raiderlin Carrasco (Levante UD), Sabrina Araujo-Elorza (Northeastern University), Gabriela Angulo (Purdue University), Verónica Herrera (SE AEM), Bárbara Martínez (UDG Tenerife)

Midfielders (7): Bárbara Sandoval (ADIFFEM), Gabriela García (Club América), Daniuska Rodríguez (Unión Torrense), Lourdes Moreno (Gremio), Micheel Baldallo (Independiente Santa Fe), Floriangel Apóstol (Deportivo La Coruña), Dayana Rodríguez (Corinthians)

Forwards (6): Mariana Speckmaier (Durham WFC), Deyna Castellanos (Portland Thorns FC), Barbara Olivieri (Boston Legacy FC), Enyerliannys Higuera (Atlético San Luis), Génesis Florez (América de Cali), Mariana Barreto (Central Methodist University)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.