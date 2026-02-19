Kansas City Current Partners with CVS Health on Multi-Year Deal

Published on February 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year collaboration with CVS Health today. As part of the agreement, CVS Pharmacy will become the "Official Retail Pharmacy of the Kansas City Current" and the CVS Health logo will be featured on all Kansas City Current kits as the club's lower back-of-kit partner beginning in 2026.

Additionally, CVS Health will collaborate with the club to support and launch impactful community activations across the Kansas City area. CVS Health will support the Current's mini-pitch initiative, helping the club bolster its footprint of safe, accessible places for youth to experience the power of sport for all, as well as the club's ongoing commitment to youth soccer across the region. The Current and CVS Health will collaborate on additional community events that bring resources to those in need in Kansas City.

"We are extremely excited to welcome CVS Health not just as a new corporate partner, but as an organization that will be a vital contributor to the Current's game-changing community initiatives," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial Missy Jenkins. "Partnering with CVS Health will have a tremendous impact both on and off the pitch, and we are honored to have their support for years to come."

CVS Health is dedicated to helping improve health at the community level by strengthening its ties to the neighborhoods it serves. This collaboration also furthers CVS Health's longstanding commitment to women's sports and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

"With more than 200 locations across Missouri, CVS and The Current have a shared commitment to improving the health of our community," said Shawn Eaton, Division Vice President, Midwest at CVS Health. "Together, we will create meaningful change across Kansas City by helping to expand access to health and wellness programs that encourage movement, connection and everyday wellbeing through our support of women's soccer."

CVS Health is dedicated to supporting Kansas City markets on and off the pitch. In 2024, CVS helped generate over $3 billion in annual economic impact to the state of Missouri, provided $2.7 million in community support and supported and sustained over 13,000 jobs1.

CVS Health will also receive a to-be-announced entitlement night during a 2026 KC Current home match at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. CVS Health will sponsor in-stadium programming at CPKC Stadium beginning in 2026

CVS Health's logo will also feature on the Current's road travel apparel for NWSL regular season road matches, the first such partner in club history.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.