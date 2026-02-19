Josefine Hasbo Called up to Denmark National Team

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club midfielder Josefine Hasbo has been called up to the Danish national team ahead of the February 24-March 7 FIFA international window, during which time Denmark will play Serbia and Italy as part of World Cup qualifying.

Hasbo signed with the Legacy this February on a trade with Gotham FC and joined the team in Spain for preseason warm-weather training. She already holds 38 caps for Denmark, whom she represented at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro.

Denmark National Team Roster

Albert Vingum, Maja Bay Østergaard, Freja Thisgaard, Stine Ballisager, Stine Sandbech, Emma Færge, Simone Boye, Isabella Obaze, Sara Holmgaard, Sofie Svava, Sara Thrige, Frederikke Thøgersen, Mille Gejl, Josefine Hasbo, Katherine Kühl, Amalie Vangsgaard, Cecilie Fløe, Pernille Harder, Olivia Holdt, Sofie Bredgaard, Caroline Møller, Sofie Junge







