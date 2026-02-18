Boston Legacy Forward Nichelle Prince Called up to Canadian National Team for SheBelieves

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release









Boston Legacy forward Nichelle Prince

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club forward Nichelle Prince has been called up to the Canadian national team for the 2026 SheBelives Cup, taking place from March 1 - March 7.

Prince is a longtime stalwart of Canada's senior national team, already holding 113 caps with 17 goals and 14 assists for her country. Her 100th cap came during 2024 Summer Olympics; Prince also holds a gold medal from the 2020 Summer Olympics and a bronze medal from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Prince is currently with the team at warm-weather training in Spain as they prepare for a set of preseason scrimmages against Molde FK and Alhama CF. The club's home opener will be March 14 at Gillette Stadium against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

Canadian National Team SheBelieves Roster by Position (Club)

Goalkeepers (3): Melissa Dagenais (Ottawa Rapid FC), Emily Burns (Nantes), Kailen Sheridan (North Carolina Courage)

Defenders (8): Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Sydney Collins (Bay FC), Brooklyn Courtnall (Bay FC), Vanessa Gilles (FC Bayern Munich), Marie Levasseur (Montpellier HSC), DB Pridham (Ottawa Rapid), Jade Rose (Manchester City WFC), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC)

Midfielders (6): Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Portland Thorns FC), Simi Awujo (Manchester United WFC), Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns FC), Julia Grosso (Chicago Red Stars), Kaylee Hunter (AFC Toronto), Emma Regan (Denver Summit FC)

Forwards (7): Annabelle Chukwu (University of Notre Dame), Jordyn Huitema (Seattle Reign FC), Cloé Lacasse (Utah Royals FC), Nichelle Prince (Boston Legacy FC), Olivia Smith (Arsenal W.F.C.), Evelyne Viens (AS Roma), Holly Ward (Vancouver Rise FC)

Canada's Matches at SheBelieves Cup 2026

-

Sunday, March 1: Canada vs. Colombia: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT (GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN)

-

Wednesday, March 4: United States vs. Canada: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT (ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, OH)

-

Saturday, March 7: Canada vs. Argentina: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT (Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ)

