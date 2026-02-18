Bay FC Defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Canada Soccer announced today that Bay FC defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall have been selected to its Women's National Team roster for the upcoming 2026 SheBelieves Cup, scheduled for March 1 to March 7. Making its fourth SheBelieves Cup appearance, Canada will take on Argentina, Colombia, and the United States in the eleventh edition of the annual invitational tournament, which will be staged in Nashville, Tenn., Columbus, Ohio and Harrison, N.J. Collins and Courtnall are among three Bay FC players slated to feature at the tournament, with midfielder Claire Hutton named to the United States' roster earlier this week.

The selection marks each player's first of 2026. Collins earns her third call-up by Canada since joining Bay FC last season, having joined Les Rouges twice in 2025 for the October and November/December international windows. She previously helped Canada secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning six caps in 2023. She made her return to the pitch for her country in November, coming on as a substitute vs. Japan in friendly action.

Courtnall's selection marks her first to a national team program since 2022 and the first of her career at the senior international level. While in college at USC, she joined Canada's U-20's at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring two goals as her squad reached the semifinal. She appeared in three matches (two starts) at the 2022 U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica later that year as Canada faced off against South Korea, France, and Nigeria.

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup takes on a Concacaf vs. CONMEBOL slant as the United States hosts the tournament's eleventh edition. The U.S. is currently ranked second in the world, with Canada 10th, Colombia 20th and Argentina 30th. Canada will take the pitch opposite Colombia in the tournament's opening match March 1 at 11 a.m. PT from GEODIS Park in Nashville, before taking on the U.S. in Columbus March 4 at 3:45 p.m. PT, and Argentina March 7 at 9:30 a.m. PT from New Jersey. All matches at the tournament will broadcast live in the United States on truTV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock.

Collins and Courtnall will return to Bay FC following the tournament as the club prepares to welcome Denver Summit FC to PayPal Park March 14 in the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health.

CANWNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Emily Burns (FC Nantes), Melissa Dagenais (Ottawa Rapid FC), Kailen Sheridan (North Carolina Courage)

Defenders: Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Sydney Collins (Bay FC), Brooklyn Courtnall (Bay FC), Vanessa Gilles (FC Bayern Munich), Marie Levasseur (Montpellier HSC), Jade Rose (Manchester City WFC), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC)

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Portland Thorns FC), Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns FC), Simi Awujo (Manchester United WFC), Julia Grosso (Chicago Stars FC), Kaylee Hunter (AFC Toronto), Emma Regan (Denver Summit FC)

Forwards: Annabelle Chukwu (University of Notre Dame), Jordyn Huitema (Seattle Reign FC), Cloé Lacasse (Utah Royals FC), Delaney Baie Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC), Nichelle Prince (Boston Legacy FC), Evelyne Viens (AS Roma), Holly Ward (Vancouver Rise FC), and Olivia Smith (Arsenal W.F.C.)







