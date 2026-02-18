Chicago Stars FC Announces Entertaining Slate of 2026 Match Theme Nights
Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Following the highly-anticipated 2026 schedule release, Chicago Stars FC today announced the club's theme nights, giveaways and ticket packages for 2026 home matches.
2026 will see exciting fan-favorite themes like Pride and Nuestra Ciudad return to the match lineup in addition to multiple new themes. Hello Kitty Day will bring the popular feline friend to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as fans cheer for Chicago, and fans can celebrate Halloween with some spooky soccer as the Stars take on Seattle Reign FC.
The Chicago Stars' popular patch program returns for all 15 home matches this year, allowing fans to commemorate each theme with a special Velcro patch. Only 1,000 patches will be given away at the gates for each match, so fans are encouraged to show up early for their chance to grab the day's limited-edition patch. Patches can be swapped out on last season's Chicago Stars FC beanie or can be collected to accompany two new items available soon on ChicagoStarsShop.com: a Chicago Stars FC baseball cap and a Chicago Stars FC clear crossbody bag.
Select matches also feature a special ticket package available for purchase prior to matchday. Fans that take advantage of the special ticket packages will receive a match ticket and the package's respective promotional item, such as a bag, hat, shirt or a ticket for the Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program.
A detailed list of 2026 Chicago Stars FC theme nights and giveaways can be found below:
Sunday, March 22, Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current, 1:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Home Opener
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Home Opener patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and Scout merit pin with pin holder; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program
Wednesday, March 25, Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Color Wash
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Color Wash patch
Saturday, April 25, Chicago Stars FC vs. Boston Legacy FC, 5:30 p.m. CT
Theme: Celebration of Black Culture
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Celebration of Black Culture patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and Celebration of Black Culture shirt
Wednesday, April 29, Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC, 7:00 p.m. CT
Theme: College Night
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive College Night patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and hat
Sunday, May 3, Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, noon CT
Theme: Together Strong, presented by Nellaspec.com
Giveaway: First 3,000 fans receive a themed soccer jersey, presented by Nellaspec.com; First 1,000 fans receive Together Strong patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and healthcare appreciation-themed tote bag; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program
Sunday, May 31, Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, noon CT
Theme: International Day
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive International Day patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and "Celebrate Faith" item
Sunday, July 5, Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC, 4:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Fourth of July Night
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Fourth of July Night patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and military appreciation-themed camo hat
Saturday, July 18, Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC, 5:30 p.m. CT
Theme: Kids Night, presented by LaCroix
Giveaway: First 3,000 fans receive thunder sticks, presented by LaCroix; First 1,000 fans receive Kids Night patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and squishy plush
Sunday, August 9, Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC, 6:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Pride
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Pride patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and fanny pack; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program
Sunday, August 23, Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 1:00 p.m. CT
Theme: All-In, presented by Wintrust
Giveaway: First 3,000 fans receive a themed scarf, presented by Wintrust; First 1,000 fans receive All-In patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and police and firefighter appreciation reversible beanie
Sunday, September 6, Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 3:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Hello Kitty Day
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Hello Kitty Day patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and Chicago Stars FC/Hello Kitty bucket hat
Sunday, September 20, Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit, 4:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Neighborhood Night, presented by Sloan, the leading provider of commercial restroom solutions
Giveaway: First 2,000 fans receive Rally Wave item, presented by Sloan; First 1,000 fans receive Neighborhood Night patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and lunch bag
Sunday, October 4, Chicago Stars FC vs. Denver Summit FC, 3:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Nuestra Ciudad
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Nuestra Ciudad patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and Loteria Mexican bingo game; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program
Sunday, October 18, Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, 6:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Halloween
Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Halloween patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and garden gloves
Friday, October 23, Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash, 7:00 p.m. CT
Theme: Fan Appreciation, presented by United Airlines
Giveaway: First 6,000 fans receive LED foam batons, presented by United Airlines; First 1,000 fans receive Fan Appreciation patch
Ticket Packages: Ticket and water bottle with cooling towel; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program
Chicago Stars FC 2026 Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Plans and single-match tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their spot on the lakefront by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Surpasses 45,000 Tickets Sold for the Kickoff - Denver Summit FC
- Seven Angel City FC Players Receive International Call-Ups - Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC Announces Entertaining Slate of 2026 Match Theme Nights - Chicago Stars FC
- Six Denver Summit FC Players Earn International Call-Ups - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Angharad James-Turner Called up to Wales - Seattle Reign FC
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Announces Legacy Partnership with SME Industries - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit's Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via UtahRoyals.com - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Called up to Canada for 2026 SheBelieves Cup - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema invited to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Camp for February/March International Window - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Trio Selected for U.S. U-23 Camp - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for 2026 SheBelieves Cup - Bay FC
- Boston Legacy Forward Nichelle Prince Called up to Canadian National Team for SheBelieves - Boston Legacy FC
- Racing's Weber, Blackburn Called up to U.S. U-23 Squad - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Announces Entertaining Slate of 2026 Match Theme Nights
- Chicago Stars FC Release Full Preseason Match Schedule
- Chicago Stars FC Teams up with LaCroix
- Chicago Stars FC Acquires Defender Aaliyah Farmer
- Chicago Stars FC Places Natalia Kuikka on Season-Ending-Injury List