Chicago Stars FC Announces Entertaining Slate of 2026 Match Theme Nights

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Following the highly-anticipated 2026 schedule release, Chicago Stars FC today announced the club's theme nights, giveaways and ticket packages for 2026 home matches.

2026 will see exciting fan-favorite themes like Pride and Nuestra Ciudad return to the match lineup in addition to multiple new themes. Hello Kitty Day will bring the popular feline friend to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as fans cheer for Chicago, and fans can celebrate Halloween with some spooky soccer as the Stars take on Seattle Reign FC.

The Chicago Stars' popular patch program returns for all 15 home matches this year, allowing fans to commemorate each theme with a special Velcro patch. Only 1,000 patches will be given away at the gates for each match, so fans are encouraged to show up early for their chance to grab the day's limited-edition patch. Patches can be swapped out on last season's Chicago Stars FC beanie or can be collected to accompany two new items available soon on ChicagoStarsShop.com: a Chicago Stars FC baseball cap and a Chicago Stars FC clear crossbody bag.

Select matches also feature a special ticket package available for purchase prior to matchday. Fans that take advantage of the special ticket packages will receive a match ticket and the package's respective promotional item, such as a bag, hat, shirt or a ticket for the Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program.

A detailed list of 2026 Chicago Stars FC theme nights and giveaways can be found below:

Sunday, March 22, Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current, 1:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Home Opener

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Home Opener patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and Scout merit pin with pin holder; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program

Wednesday, March 25, Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Color Wash

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Color Wash patch

Saturday, April 25, Chicago Stars FC vs. Boston Legacy FC, 5:30 p.m. CT

Theme: Celebration of Black Culture

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Celebration of Black Culture patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and Celebration of Black Culture shirt

Wednesday, April 29, Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC, 7:00 p.m. CT

Theme: College Night

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive College Night patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and hat

Sunday, May 3, Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, noon CT

Theme: Together Strong, presented by Nellaspec.com

Giveaway: First 3,000 fans receive a themed soccer jersey, presented by Nellaspec.com; First 1,000 fans receive Together Strong patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and healthcare appreciation-themed tote bag; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program

Sunday, May 31, Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, noon CT

Theme: International Day

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive International Day patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and "Celebrate Faith" item

Sunday, July 5, Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC, 4:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Fourth of July Night

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Fourth of July Night patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and military appreciation-themed camo hat

Saturday, July 18, Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC, 5:30 p.m. CT

Theme: Kids Night, presented by LaCroix

Giveaway: First 3,000 fans receive thunder sticks, presented by LaCroix; First 1,000 fans receive Kids Night patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and squishy plush

Sunday, August 9, Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC, 6:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Pride

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Pride patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and fanny pack; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program

Sunday, August 23, Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 1:00 p.m. CT

Theme: All-In, presented by Wintrust

Giveaway: First 3,000 fans receive a themed scarf, presented by Wintrust; First 1,000 fans receive All-In patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and police and firefighter appreciation reversible beanie

Sunday, September 6, Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 3:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Hello Kitty Day

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Hello Kitty Day patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and Chicago Stars FC/Hello Kitty bucket hat

Sunday, September 20, Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit, 4:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Neighborhood Night, presented by Sloan, the leading provider of commercial restroom solutions

Giveaway: First 2,000 fans receive Rally Wave item, presented by Sloan; First 1,000 fans receive Neighborhood Night patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and lunch bag

Sunday, October 4, Chicago Stars FC vs. Denver Summit FC, 3:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Nuestra Ciudad

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Nuestra Ciudad patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and Loteria Mexican bingo game; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program

Sunday, October 18, Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, 6:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Halloween

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Halloween patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and garden gloves

Friday, October 23, Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash, 7:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Fan Appreciation, presented by United Airlines

Giveaway: First 6,000 fans receive LED foam batons, presented by United Airlines; First 1,000 fans receive Fan Appreciation patch

Ticket Packages: Ticket and water bottle with cooling towel; Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program

Chicago Stars FC 2026 Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Plans and single-match tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their spot on the lakefront by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.