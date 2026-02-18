Utah Royals FC 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via UtahRoyals.com

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Individual match tickets for Utah Royals FC's 2026 National Women's Soccer League campaign will be released for general public sale WEDNESDAY morning, February 18, at 9:30 a.m. MT via www.UtahRoyals.com.

After another thrilling finish to the 2025 season, Utah Royals FC will host a full slate of NWSL regular-season matches at America First Field in Sandy, welcoming global superstars such as Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman (Jul. 29), Kansas City Current's Temwa Chawinga (Oct. 17), Orlando Pride's Marta (Jul. 18), and more.

The NWSL also celebrates the addition of two new teams as they enter the league, Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC. Utah Royals FC's complete calendar is available at www.UtahRoyals.com.

With the two new additions to the league, the Royals will play a 30-match NWSL regular-season schedule featuring 15 home and 15 away matches. Utah kicks off the new season against 2025 NWSL Shield Winners Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on March 14 and then faces San Diego Wave on Sunday, March 22 at America First Field for the 2026 home opener.

After the CBA-mandated midseason break spanning from June 8 to June 14, NWSL clubs will have flexibility to compete in matches against other professional women's teams during the men's FIFA World Cup, including international opponents, ensuring continued competition for all NWSL players. More details will be released at a later date.

The Royals' home finale comes on October 23 against Seattle Reign FC and will conclude the season on the road in Harrison, New Jersey against Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Newcomers Miyabi Moriya and Narumi Miura strengthen the Japanese core that began with Mina Tanaka and Aria Nagai, while Utah native Courtney Brown returns home for the first time since entering the league in 2023. Madison Hammond, the first Native American player in the league, joined during the offseason as did fellow midfielder and Haitian international Dayana Pierre-Louis. The Caribbean is also represented on the 2026 Royals squad through Jamaican international Kameron Simmonds.

Utah Royals FC sees a total of 14 matches that will be nationally broadcast on ION, Prime Video, CBS or ESPN. 10 matches will air locally on long-time partner KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD) that will be available for free in 100% of homes across the Utah DMA. The remaining games will be broadcast on either NWSL+ or new league streaming partner Victory+.







