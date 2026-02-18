Six Denver Summit FC Players Earn International Call-Ups

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that six players have been called up to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming FIFA international window.

Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has been selected to the 26-player France squad for the March international break as part of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign. France will open qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, March 3, before facing Poland on Saturday, March 7, as France begins its road toward the 2027 tournament.

Defender Janine Sonis and midfielder Emma Regan have been selected to represent Canada at the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. The annual tournament, hosted in the United States, will feature Canada, the United States, Colombia, and Argentina in a three-match round-robin competition across three venues.

Canada will open tournament play against Colombia on March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., before facing the United States on Wednesday, March 4 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. Canada will close the tournament against Argentina on Saturday, March 7, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

Forward Jasmine Aikey, defender Ayo Oke, and midfielder Yuna McCormack have been called up to the first U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team training camp of 2026. The camp will take place from Feb. 27 to March 7 in South Florida and will conclude with two matches against Mexico's U-23 Women's National Team on March 3 and March 6 at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami.

Denver Summit FC will continue preparations for its inaugural NWSL campaign while its players compete on the international stage.

