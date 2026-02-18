Gotham FC Trio Selected for U.S. U-23 Camp

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Three Gotham FC players have been named to the 24-player roster for the first U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team training camp of 2026.

Midfielders Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky and forward Andrea Kitahata will represent the United States at the training camp, which runs from Feb. 27-March 7 in South Florida.

Gotham FC is one of three clubs with at least three players selected to the roster.

The training camp will conclude with two matches against the Mexico U-23 Women's National Team on March 3 (noon ET) and March 6 (2 p.m. ET) at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami. Both matches are open and free to the public.

Kitahata is one of eight players on the roster who previously represented the United States at a FIFA Women's World Cup at the youth level. She enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Stanford prior to joining Gotham FC, scoring 17 goals with 10 assists during her final season while helping lead the Cardinal to the NCAA title game.

Schupansky had a standout rookie season with Gotham FC, leading the club and all NWSL rookies with five assists, tied for third most in the league overall. She also ranked fifth in the NWSL with 104 crosses and averaged a league-best 0.35 assists per 90 minutes among players with at least 500 minutes played.

Cook has been called up to the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team for the first time in her career after previously representing the United States at the U-15 and U-20 levels. The midfielder is coming off her rookie season with Gotham FC and recently played the full 90 minutes in the club's 4-0 victory over ASFAR in the third-place match at the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup.







