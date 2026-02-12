Gotham FC Trades Midfielder Josefine Hasbo to Boston Legacy FC
Published on February 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Feb. 12, 2026) - Gotham FC has agreed to trade midfielder Josefine Hasbo to Boston Legacy FC, the club announced Thursday.
Gotham will receive $50,000 in allocation money in exchange for Hasbo, who helped the club capture the 2025 NWSL Championship during her rookie season.
"Josie has been a valued member of our team, and we want to thank her for the professionalism and commitment she brought to Gotham FC," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We appreciate her contributions to the club and wish her nothing but success as she continues the next chapter of her career in Boston."
Hasbo signed with Gotham in June 2025 following a four-year collegiate career at Harvard University.
During the 2025 season, Hasbo made 11 appearances across all NWSL competitions, including seven starts. She scored her first goal for Gotham on Sept. 16 against Vancouver Rise FC Academy in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.
