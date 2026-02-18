Miller Sports + Entertainment Announces Legacy Partnership with SME Industries

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, UT - Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) announced today a new legacy partnership with SME Industries, Inc. (SME) across the platform, including Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals FC, Salt Lake Bees and Megaplex. Together, the organizations will focus on community-driven experiences and initiatives fueled by the power of sports and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to partner with SME Industries across Miller Sports + Entertainment properties," said Ty Wardle, chief revenue officer for Miller Sports + Entertainment. "Sports at their best unite communities, and through this partnership, we will continue to serve and enrich lives in our great state, while providing best-in-class experiences and memories for our fans and guests."

SME, one of the largest structural steel fabricators in the United States, has longstanding ties to the Larry H. Miller organization and has been a part of the Delta Center construction and reconstruction over the years. SME's impact is felt throughout Utah, where the company focuses on commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects, helping create community assets and gathering places.

"Our work has always been about building what lasts. Through our partnership with Miller Sports + Entertainment, we're extending that commitment beyond the jobsite and into the community," said Landon Moyes, CEO & President of SME. "Together, we'll use the reach of sports and entertainment to create meaningful opportunities and unforgettable experiences across Utah."

This multi-year partnership includes activation across Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals FC, Salt Lake Bees and Megaplex. SME will be the first-ever presenting lower-jersey-back partner for the Utah Royals FC, demonstrating its commitment to women's sports. SME will also be the presenting sponsor for the annual Commanders Cup, a soccer tournament for military members, hosted by Real Salt Lake at Zions Bank Training Center and America First Field.

Additionally, SME is the title night sponsor for the highly anticipated Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami CF match on April 22, 2026. America First Field is constructing a temporary seating structure to accommodate the increased ticket demand. Construction on the new SME Skyboxes structure has begun and is anticipated to be completed by the start of the Real Salt Lake season. The SME Skyboxes, located behind the North Goal, have 787 seats and will remain as premium seating options for the entire 2026 season, as well as other events at America First Field. At Utah Royals FC matches, the SME Skyboxes will be utilized for philanthropic and community tickets.

"We are excited to welcome SME Industries as a legacy partner with our clubs and America First Field," said John Kimball, president of Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC business operations. "Soccer has long been a power unifier in our community, spanning across generations, neighborhoods and backgrounds. This year, we'll celebrate the sport in more ways than ever before. This partnership with SME expands those efforts, giving our incredible players and sport even more opportunities to connect with and inspire our community."

At The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak, home of the Salt Lake Bees, which was also fabricated and erected by SME, they will hold the batter's eye entitlement. Together, Miller Sports + Entertainment and SME Industries are focused on providing experiences and opportunities to underserved communities, including:

Serving as the presenting partner for the Bees Field of Dreams youth program

Supporting Jr. Bees activation throughout the season

Partnering with Megaplex to donate full-theater buyouts for various community and youth-focused events

Through this legacy partnership, MSE and SME Industries will deepen their shared commitment to community and increase access to memorable experiences for fans and families across Utah.







