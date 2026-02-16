Utah Royals Fall to Denver Summit FC at Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Indio, CA - Gusts of wind blew dark clouds over Empire Polo Club at the Coachella Valley Invitational, where Utah Royals FC took the pitch for the first time against NWSL debutants Denver Summit FC in just the second match of Utah's preseason.

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets fielded a familiar starting lineup that featured just a couple of new faces. USWNT goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn played behind a backline of Nuria Rábano, Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, and newly signed Kameron Simmonds. Another new face, Narumi Miura, paired with Aria Nagai in the midfield. The front four featured Paige Cronin, Cece Delzer, Cloé Lacasse and Lara Prašnikar.

Denver got off to a fast start, scoring within 15 minutes. Service in from the flank was deftly poked around the Royals defender and into the bottom corner to establish a lead for Denver. Utah quickly responded through Prašnikar, who got on the end of a ball sent over the top, but the Slovenian forward was unable to beat the Denver goalkeeper. Nagai also nearly got onto the scoresheet after she picked up the ball in the midfield and was allowed to drive at goal. The midfielder took her shot just before she got to the box, but it dipped over the bar. The Royals continued to attack in a back and forth first half which ultimately ended 1-0.

The second half continued in the same dynamic and physical manner that the first half concluded in. Fouls and yellow cards went either way as both sides fought to find the next goal. Cronin thought she'd found it after a cross rebounded several times in the box before Cronin fired the ball just over the bar. Denver would eventually score the second in the 78th minute as a ball was served over the top and the Summit forward won the foot race to the ball and finished calmly to the far post.







