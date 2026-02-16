Bay FC Tops Houston Dash 2-1 at Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

INDIO, Calif. - The Houston Dash opened their participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational with a 2-1 loss against Bay FC.

Bay FC opened the scoring in the eighth minute when forward Karlie Lema found the back of the net following a corner kick.

The equalizer came in the 67th minute after the Houston's backline found space behind the Bay FC defense, allowing forward Makenzy Robbe to capitalize and score her first goal of the preseason.

Bay FC regained the lead in the 85th minute with a shot from midfielder Hannah Bebar to the inside post.

Houston earned a free kick in the 33rd minute after forward Messiah Bright was fouled in the attacking third. Defender Lisa Boattin took the set piece, and she nearly found the inside of the near post.

The Dash continued to press for an equalizer in the final moments of the first half as forward Yazmeen Ryan tested the Bay FC goalkeeper with a thunderous shot in the 36th minute.

Houston created another chance early in the second half when midfielder Kiki Van Zanten fired a shot in the 48th minute, but the Bay FC keeper was well positioned to make the save.

The Dash created another chance two minutes later following a free kick in the 50th minute, with a redirected effort from forward Kate Faasse that met defender Leah Klenke inside the box. Houston continued to apply pleasure in the attacking third as Klenke nearly found the equalizer in the 58th minute with another header that just missed the crossbar.

The Dash will remain in California to train for their final CVI match against the Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, Feb. 21. The team will travel to Dallas the following week to continue its preseason campaign, facing Dallas Trinity FC in the I-45 Texas Showdown at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium.

QUOTES:

Dash Head Coach Fabrice Gautrat

(on today's preseason match against Bay FC) "Overall, it was the first preseason game for a lot of our players, and it was good to get the jitters out. We played with a split group, pretty much, in the first and second half. So, a lot of bright spots, a lot of tough decisions to make, but overall this was a good first game."

(on new players getting their first minutes) "One thing for them is to realize they belong here and they can play. Once they start settling in more, you'll start to see their real quality shine."

(on midfielder Maggie Graham being removed from the Season Ending Injury List) "I consider her (Maggie Graham) a young leader for us. I think she's got great energy, great presence. Her defensive mentality is in our DNA. Having her back speaks volumes and we're excited to have her back."

Dash MF Maggie Graham

(on today's preseason match against Bay FC) "(It's) super exciting. I think pre-season is going by a little slow, but we're just taking it day-by-day and trying to get better every day. To be back on the field was awesome and playing with all our new teammates, it was just great."

(on playing with new teammates ahead of the regular season) "(It was) definitely super nice to play with Kat (Rader), have her back on the field with me and then just playing with the new faces, we've got to iron out the kinks and get used to different things, but as time goes by, we'll learn how to play with each other and we'll continue to be successful."

Bay FC (1-0-0; 3 pts.) 2-1 Houston Dash (0-1-0; 0 pts.)

Coachella Vally International - Game 1

Empire Polo Club - Indio, California

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Bay FC 1 1 2

Houston Dash 0 1 1

BAY: Karlie Lema (unassisted) 8'

HOU: Makenzy Robbe (unassisted) 67'

BAY: Hannah Bebar (unassisted) 85'

Bay FC: Jordan Silkowitz; Maddie Moreau, Brooklyn Courtnall, Sydney Collins, Kelli Hubly; Taylor Huff, Claire Hutton, Caroline Conti, Hannah Bebar; Penelope Hockling, Alex Pfeiffer

Substitutes: Camryn Miller, Heather Gilchrist, Karlie Lema, Onyeka Gamero, Racheal Kundananji, Tess Boade, Jamie Shepherd, Joelle Anderson, Dorlan Bailey, Alyssa Malonson, Emmie Bebar

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (Caroline DeLisle 45'); Paige Nielsen (Allysha Chapman 45' (Radha Sonthalia 73')), Lisa Boattin (Malia Berkely 45'), Leah Klenke (Avery Patterson 61'), Christen Westphal; Maggie Graham (Sarah Puntigam 45'), Linda Ullmark (Delanie Sheehan 45'), Kat Rader (Mary Hardin '61); Yazmeen Ryan (Makenzy Robbe 45'), Messiah Bright (Kiki Van Zanten 45'), Kate Faasse (Clarissa Larisey 61')







