Utah Royals FC Duo Mina Tanaka and Miyabi Moriya Called up for 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Published on February 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces that forward Mina Tanaka and defender Miyabi Moriya have been called up to represent Japan at the 21st edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Both Royals will join the team in host nation Australia as Nadeshiko Japan seeks a third title in the oldest women's international football competition. For the final time, the AFC Women's Asian Cup will serve as the qualifying tournament for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup which will be held in Brazil in 2027. This edition will also serve as Asian Qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, as all quarter-finalists will qualify for the 2028 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Japan will seek to supplant current champions China and lift just the third title in the nation's history, with the last two coming back-to-back in 2014 and 2018. Japan will play all of the group stage games in Perth Rectangular Stadium, facing Chinese Taipei on March 4, India on March 7 and Vietnam on March 10.

Tanaka finished the 2025 season as the Royals' Golden Boot winner, the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year on the back of her six goals and one assist in the regular season. A fitting end to a year that started with her earning the 2025 SheBelieves Cup MVP award for her tournament-high four goals enroute to Japan winning the tournament for the first time. Moriya was a late addition to that 2025 squad replacing the injured Rion Ishikawa, marking another significant tournament to her resume. She was also part of the 2024 Summer Olympics squad and made her World Cup debut against Costa Rica in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Utah Royals FC continues preseason by traveling to California this weekend to feature in the Coachella Valley Invitational, where the team will face NWSL debutants Denver Summit FC on Sunday February 15.







