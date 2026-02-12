Angel City Announces Key Additions to Soccer House Staff

Los Angeles - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced a series of strate gic hires across its coaching, recruitment, performance, medical, operations, facilities, and player care departments ahead of the 2026 season, underscoring the club's continued commitment to excellence and investment in success on the pitch.

The additions reflect Angel City's focus on placing the player in the center and building a best-in-class environment that supports wellbeing, development and performance while raising high performance standards across the organization.

Joining the club for the 2026 season are Head of Recruitment Tony Vigil, Technical Assistant Coach Cassidy Chriest, Performance Analyst Yuma Moriya, Head Athletic Trainer Matt Brandt, Performance Rehab Coach Alessandro Ciarla, Director of Soccer Operations Liz Lagasse, Facilities Coordinator Isabella Veljacic, and Player Care Assistant Haley Cole effectively doubling the club's analytics, facilities, and player care departments. These hires collectively bring extensive experience, innovative thinking, and a shared commitment to high performance.

Hollie Walusz has been promoted to Director of Medical, and Kirsty Hicks to Director of Performance. Additionally, Head of Goalkeeping Kevin Moreno and Senior Physical Therapist Brooke Milliet return for their first full seasons with the club after joining in the summer of 2025.

"These hires represent an important step forward for our club and a key moment for raising the standard of support to athletes in women's soccer," said Angel City FC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "As Angel City continues to grow, it's critical that our coaching infrastructure, performance and medical departments continue to evolve alongside our ambitions. This group raises the bar for how we support our players and compete at the highest level."

Each of the new staff members will play a key role in strengthening Angel City's integrated approach to player care, preparation, and on-field execution, aligning with the club's long-term vision of sustained success in the NWSL and beyond.

STAFF BIOS

Kirsty Hicks - Director of Performance - 2026 marks Kirsty's first full season as Director of Performance with ACFC after joining the club in the latter part of 2025. In this role, she leads the club's performance strategy across training, match preparation, recovery, and athlete monitoring as she and her team integrate sport science, and cutting-edge research to optimize player performance. Prior to joining ACFC, Kirsty worked with elite organizations including Liverpool Ladies FC, Newcastle United Women, and The FA. Most recently, she served as Director of Performance and Innovation for the Washington Spirit. She is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation at Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Hollie Walusz - Director of Medical - The 2026 season marks Hollie's second with the club and her first as the Director of Medical. In her role, Hollie oversees and leads all medical operations for the players including daily care needs, injury prevention, rehabilitation, and return-to-play strategy. She takes a player-centered, collaborative approach, partnering closely with the performance team. Prior to joining ACFC, she was the Head Athletic Trainer at Boston University, where she provided the complete spectrum of medical care for the student-athletes and helped direct patient care and management of the sports medicine unit.

Tony Vigil - Head of Recruitment - Tony returns home to LA to join ACFC after serving as the Academy General Manager for Houston Dynamo FC in MLS. During his time there, Houston saw a significant rise in professionally signed academy players along with an increase in youth national team selections across multiple countries. Prior to his time at the Dynamo, the Antelope Valley-native was the Academy Manager for LAFC where he helped build the infrastructure and player pools from the club's inception. At ACFC, he will be responsible for leading talent identification across professional, collegiate and youth levels.

Kevin Moreno - Head of Goalkeeping Kevin joined Angel City FC in the summer of 2025, overseeing the training and development of the club's goalkeepers. He arrived at ACFC following extensive experience at professional clubs and goalkeeper training organizations in Spain, including FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao, as well as previous coaching experience in the USL. Kevin is studying to complete the UEFA Goalkeeper A License, and holds the UEFA A License for outfield coaching.

Cassidy Chriest - Technical Assistant Coach - Cassidy joins ACFC following her time as Head Coach of the U-14 Houston Dynamo Academy in the MLS Next league. She is currently a candidate on the Elite Formations Coaching License (EFCL), a prestigious coaching course hosted in partnership between Major League Soccer and the French Football Federation. Her role at ACFC includes overseeing Individual Development Plans (IDPs) that address each player's unique strengths, drive high-level execution of actions, and support their overall goals.

Yuma Moriya - Performance Analyst - Yuma joins ACFC from the Washington Spirit, where he was a performance analyst for the past two years, both of which saw the Spirit make the playoffs, including the championship match in 2024 and 2025. His skills are a key addition to the club's analysis department.

Matt Brandt - Head Athletic Trainer - Matt joins ACFC after four years in the athletic training department at UCLA for the men's soccer program, as well as track and field. Prior to his time at UCLA, he spent six years at Cal State Northridge working primarily with the women's soccer and softball programs. The California-native also served as an intern with the Florida men's and women's swim and diving team. As Head Athletic Trainer at ACFC, he will oversee athletic training services for all players including injury prevention, assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, and return-to-play support.

Alessandro Ciarla - Performance Rehab Coach - Alessandro Ciarla joins ACFC after five seasons with the Washington Spirit, where he served as Head Athletic Trainer. During his time in Washington, he played an integral role in the club's 2021 NWSL Championship run and helped guide the team to runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2025, supporting player health and availability through multiple title campaigns. Prior to his work in the NWSL, Ciarla spent seven years with a leading soccer training academy serving as Director of Sports Performance and Rehabilitation. At Angel City FC, Ciarla will focus on supporting players' return-to-play as they transition back to full competition.

Liz Lagasse - Director of Soccer Operations - Liz joins ACFC after nearly four years in the soccer operations department at the Portland Thorns beginning as a manager and working her way up to director. Her strong experience in the NWSL will further elevate ACFC's soccer operations and player support. Prior to her time with the Thorns, she was at the University of Virginia working in operations for women's lacrosse and swimming and diving. She holds a Master's in Sports Business and Administration from Temple University.

Isabella Veljacic - Facilities Coordinator - Isabella joins ACFC following the completion of her Master's in Management from Cal Lutheran University. She played soccer at CLU for five seasons. At ACFC, she oversees the daily operations of the club's state-of-the-art performance center, ensuring the space, schedules, and resources are set up for players and staff to do their jobs smoothly.

Haley Cole - Player Care Assistant - Haley supports the club's Player Care Manager, overseeing player housing, assisting with player appearances, and creating a high-quality experience for every player. She attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York and played soccer as a dual major in Business Management and Communication.







