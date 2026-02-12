Racing Sets 2026 Theme Nights as Single Game Tickets Go on Sale

Single game tickets are now on sale for Racing Louisville FC's 2026 home matches, which all pair special themes and promotions with top-tier professional women's soccer.

Racing Louisville's season kicks off Friday, March 20, against star striker Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit. Lynn Family Stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. for happy hour, and the first 2,000 fans can pick up a Racing pom pom. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats before the 8 p.m. kickoff as Zambelli Fireworks welcome players to the field - and stay after the final whistle for a postgame fireworks show.

Those are the first of many 2026 promotions on a calendar that includes favorites such as Pups at the Pitch, Pride Night and Down the Stretch Night as Racing kicks its playoff push into gear. New highlights include a Girls & Women in Sports Night, Silent Disco Night and Oktoberfest.

Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff for happy hour this season unless otherwise noted. The Fan Zone at Lynn Family Stadium's north end will continue to offer an array of inflatables, soccer on the mini pitch, sponsor activations and other family friendly activities.

Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com, through the SeatGeek app or by calling (502) 568-2489. Fans can also visit RacingLouFC.com/games for the latest list of promotions throughout the season.

2026 Theme Nights and Promotions

March 20 vs. Washington Spirit (8 p.m.) - Home Opener, Fireworks

The first 2,000 fans can get in on a Racing pom pom giveaway. Zambelli Fireworks will welcome players to the field, and a postgame fireworks show follows the final whistle.

April 24 vs. Orlando Pride (5:30 p.m.) - Girls & Women in Sports Night

Tailor-made for an early night out with your youth team: We'll highlight the power, passion and trailblazing impact of women on and off the field.

May 8 vs. Portland Thorns (6:30 p.m.) - Mom's Night Out

Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with us! We'll have a card craft station on site to send a special message to your mom along with a featured cocktail.

May 23 vs. NC Courage (3 p.m.) - Summer Kickoff

School's (almost) out for summer! Join us for high-energy soccer, warm weather and fun for the whole family. Stay tuned for more information on a Hawaiian shirt giveaway thanks to Stock Yards Bank & Trust!

May 29 vs. Denver Summit FC (8 p.m.) - Pride Night, Fireworks

Let's show up big for a national audience on Prime Video! League newcomer Denver visits as we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Postgame fireworks will follow the final whistle.

July 10 vs. Bay FC (8 p.m.) - Ali Night

Join us for this annual recognition of The Greatest, Louisville's own Muhammad Ali, in partnership with the Muhammad Ali Center. This game will be played on the heels of the 10th annual Ali Festival.

July 18 vs. Houston Dash (8 p.m.) - Silent Disco Night

We're partnering with Louisville Silent Disco for a massive postgame party. Silent disco is free to all ticket holders with more than 1,000 headsets available.

August 1 vs. Chicago Stars FC (4 p.m.) - Youth Sports Day

Bring the whole squad! Groups of 10 or more can get their team photo on the video board. Visit RacingLouFC.com/grouptickets to book today.

August 15 vs. Boston Legacy FC (6:30 p.m.) - Down the Stretch Night

We're kicking off a key "stretch" of games when it comes to playoff positioning. Let's get momentum going with a full stadium - and arrive early for a T-shirt giveaway!

August 19 vs. Seattle Reign FC (6:30 p.m.) - Women in Business Night

It's our celebration of local women leaders, innovators and game changers driving Louisville forward.

September 5 vs. Angel City FC (6:30 p.m.) - Arts & Culture Night

Enjoy the finer things as we highlight Louisville's vibrant local arts scene.

September 11 vs. Gotham FC (6:30 p.m.) - Pups at the Pitch Night

We'll welcome back our furry friends with proceeds going to the Kentucky Humane Society. Those attending with their dogs can visit the BlueOval SK Fan Zone for photo ops, pup cups and dog bandanas.

September 25 vs. San Diego Wave FC (6:30 p.m.) - Oktoberfest

Cheers! We're taking over Lynn Family Stadium's beer garden (biergarten?) for a night of special brews and celebration of German heritage in partnership with Kentucky's Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

October 3 vs. Utah Royals (4 p.m.) - Pink Night

Fans are encouraged to accent their game day fits with a touch of pink. In partnership with Humana, we will raise breast cancer awareness and recognize members of the community impacted by the disease.

November 1 vs. KC Current (5 p.m.) - Decision Day

The final game of the regular season will be an important one as Racing looks to secure back-to-back trips to the NWSL Playoffs.

