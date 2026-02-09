Racing and Forward Milly Clegg Part Ways

Racing Louisville FC and forward Milly Clegg have agreed to a mutual contract termination as the 20-year-old New Zealand international pursues other playing opportunities.

Clegg was set to enter the final year of a three-year contract with Racing that she signed in January 2024. She made one appearance for the club, playing 19 minutes off the bench in the 2024 season finale against the San Diego Wave.

She spent the entire 2025 season on loan with Halifax Tides FC of the Northern Super League, the top tier of women's professional soccer in Canada. She played 1,332 minutes over 20 appearances, scoring one goal.

For New Zealand, Clegg played in the Paris Olympics and FIFA U-20 World Cup. She has earned 20 caps for the senior national team.

Roster update

Defender Natalie Mitchell has joined Racing as a non-roster invitee. The 22-year-old recently completed a four-year college career at Virginia Tech.

Racing Louisville FC 2026 Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (5): Jordyn Bloomer, Amanda Poorbuagh (NRI), Maddie Prohaska, Olivia Sekany (SEI), Shealyn Vanderbosch (NRI)

Defenders (8): Macy Blackburn, Avery Ciorbu, Ellie Jean, Mirann Gacioch, Quincy McMahon, Natalie Mitchell (NRI), Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright

Midfielders (6): Savannah DeMelo, Makenna Morris, Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Macey Hodge, Marisa DiGrande

Forwards (9): Kayla Fischer, Ella Hase, Rachel Hill, Maja Lardner, Audrey McKeen (U18), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Taylor White

NRI = non-roster invitee

SEI = season-ending injury list

