Racing Midfielder Pokorny Re-Signs, Will Join USL Club on Loan

Published on January 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has signed midfielder Maddie Pokorny to a new contract for the 2026 season.

Additionally, the 29-year-old will join Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Gainbridge Super League on loan through June.

Pokorny is returning from an injury that kept her on the sideline through the entire 2025 season. She spent several months on the season-ending injury (SEI) list, from May through October of last season, after suffering hip labrum injury that required surgery.

"Since coming back from injury, Maddie Pokorny has put in an incredible amount of work and we're thrilled that she's making this move, with the aim of getting game minutes in the USL," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She brings relentless effort every day, values her relationships and makes a huge impact on our culture."

A Racing Louisville player since 2023, Pokorny has appeared in 33 games for the club across all competitions, including one regular-season start. The former Saint Louis Billiken joined Racing as a National Team Replacement Player in 2023.

"We love what Maddie brings to our team, on and off the field," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She has worked so hard following her injury last year, and we are hopeful that this loan will give her the opportunity to earn playing time and work herself back to full health and game fitness."

Tampa Bay currently sits last in the nine-team Gainbridge Super League standings, with a record of 1-6-7 (10 points). The club is led by former collegiate head coach Denise Schilte-Brown, under the leadership of president and general manager Christina Unkel, a notable broadcaster and former soccer referee.

The Gainbridge Super League is currently on a winter break. Tampa Bay will return to action on on Jan. 31 at home against Spokane Zephyr FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.